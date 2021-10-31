City holds off Poly’s late comeback bid, 20-18, in 132nd meeting of football rivalry

In a game befitting the historic rivalry, the 132nd meeting between the City and Poly football teams came down to the final play.
Making a frantic comeback in a bid to defeat the Knights for the first time since 2011, the Engineers missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired as City held on for a 20-18 victory Saturday in front of a big crowd at Morgan State’s Hughes Stadium.
City now leads the all-time series 63-62-6 in what is believed to be the second-longest continual public school football rivalry in the country. The teams met for the first time since City’s 10-6 win in 2019, as the COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of last season’s meeting.
“It was a long time coming,” Poly coach Marquise O’Neal said. “We’ve been waiting to get out here for two years.”
It took a big comeback in the fourth quarter for the Engineers (6-3) to even have a chance at the end. Jamari Powell returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown, and a 2-point conversion by Quavel Thornton gave City (6-3) a seemingly insurmountable 20-8 lead with about six minutes to go.
It was the Knights’ second defensive touchdown of the game after a pick-six with two minutes to go in the second quarter gave City a 6-0 lead.
“The defense really did a good job taking them out of their game plan,” City coach Rodney Joyner said. “Once we were able to start causing turnovers and getting a lot of three-and-outs, I knew we were in a pretty good position.”
With Poly needing a spark, Cortney Davis entered at quarterback in place of starter Yianni Carey. He quickly provided one, throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jason Lindsey that cut the Knights’ lead to 20-12 with six minutes left in the fourth quarter after a failed 2-point conversion.
“He’s been here before,” O’Neal said of Davis, noting that he played quarterback in the teams’ previous meeting in 2019. “We just let him know, ‘Hey, you do this in practice every day.’”
The Engineers’ defense stepped up, too. Keith Norris Jr. recorded a sack to help force a City punt, and Poly took over on its own 44-yard line with three minutes left. Davis connected with Lindsey again for another long pass to put the Engineers in scoring position at the Knights’ 4-yard line.
After a face mask penalty on City wiped out a Poly fumble and a sack pushed the Engineers back, Tavon McGee Jr. threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Lindsey to cut the lead to 20-18 with less than a minute to go. But Poly’s ensuing 2-point try failed, forcing the Engineers to try an onside kick.
Thanks to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against City for an excessive celebration after Poly’s missed 2-point attempt, the Engineers lined up for the onside kick in Knights territory. They got the big play they needed.
After the ball ricocheted off a City player, Poly recovered the onside kick at City’s 36-yard line, keeping hope alive. The Engineers were able to move into field-goal range and scrambled to stop the clock with a spike at the 20-yard line with one second left. But the potential 37-yard game-winning kick missed as time expired.
“We figured that was our best chance to win,” O’Neal said.
The Engineers and Knights will now prepare for the playoffs, with City enjoying its ninth straight win over its rival. But the Knights know they made Saturday’s game more difficult than it needed to be.
“We left a lot of points on the table today,” Joyner said. “We were a little rusty. We were in the red zone a couple of times and didn’t come out with anything.
“That’s why you play the game and never give up. They hung in there until literally the last second.”
There might be an exciting Round 2 coming up. After Maryland’s athletic association approved the expansion of the state’s high school football playoffs to include all 182 teams qualifying for postseason play, Joyner said there could be a postseason rematch. That’s music to everyone’s ears.
“Playing on such a big stage is not only great for the schools, but the city of Baltimore,” said Joyner, who’s been a part of the rivalry since the 1980s. “It’s become more than just a game now. It’s an event.”