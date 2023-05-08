Poly boys lacrosse defends Baltimore City title, cruises past City, 17-3, in rematch of last year’s game

The Poly Engineers team holds the championship plaque following their 17-3 victory over the Baltimore City College Knights, capturing the 2023 Baltimore City boys' lacrosse final at Frederick Douglass High. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Defending Baltimore City boys lacrosse champion Poly noticed surprising separation between itself and rival City in a comfortable win early in the regular season.

During Monday’s Baltimore City title game rematch, the Engineers were determined to further separate themselves and wanted to do so in a hurry.

Mission accomplished.

Led by the dynamic one-two of Bowen Valery and Darryl Spence, Poly scored the title game’s first six goals and rolled to a comfortable 17-3 win over the Knights at Frederick Douglass High.

In beating City for a second straight year for league bragging rights, Poly (14-1) now has five city crowns.

The gap between the Engineers and the rest of the city field has widened. Last year, they beat City, 6-5, for the championship. With their entire midfield and attack returning, they claimed a 16-6 win over the Knights earlier in the season. Leading 14-2 at halftime on Monday, the second half was played with a running clock.

“I spent time over the weekend watching the game we played initially, just looking at some of the mistakes we made and how we could capitalize to put the game away early,” Poly coach Phil Thompson said. “I told these guys over and over, if we take care of the ball and finish our goals, this game would be over by halftime.”

Sure enough.

Poly's Harrison Yezzi, right, and Ra-is Booth dump water on coach Phil Thompson after beating City, 17-3, to win the Baltimore City championship at Frederick Douglass High on Monday. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

The Engineers won the ground balls in the middle of the field and Valery and Spence took advantage. Valery opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game. Spence scored the next two goals before Valery closed out the first quarter scoring then opened the second quarter with another to give the Engineers a 5-0 lead with 10:26 to play in the first half.

After Ben Kaplan scored for City to make it 6-1 with 8:52 to play in the first half, the Engineers rattled off eight straight goals before the break.

“Coach told us going into the game we wanted to put the game away in the first half, and I think our midfield had some good play getting the ball to the offense and we finished our opportunities,” said Valery, who had a two-goal, one-assist performance in last year’s championship game. “We worked a lot during the offseason and I think that helped us as a team. It was more than just like all the fundamental stuff but having fun together. I think that helps a lot.”

The team’s benches proved a tell going into the game. Poly has 27 players on their roster, while City, which is now 9-4 on the season, had 16. Caplan finished with all three goals for the Knights, who also got an eight-save performance from goalie Doug Rodas.

“They’re a good squad. They executed and did what they were supposed to do, and we didn’t execute — simple as that,” City coach Anthony “Merc” Ryan said. “We got overanxious, lost the ball a lot and they jumped on us early and that was it. I told the kids to keep their heads up. There’s still some season left and we got a lot of kids that return. ”

Goals: C — Caplan 3; P — Valery 5, Spence 4, Hinnant, Booth 2, McGee Jr., Moore 2, Stanley 2

Assists: C — Kozer; P — Valery 3, Spence, Hinnant, McGee Jr.

Saves: C — Rodas 8; P — Herburger 6, Drummond 3

Half: 14-2, Poly