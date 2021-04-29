City baseball defeats Patterson, 13-4, to improve to 4-0: ‘We want to show everyone that we’re the best team in the city’

The City baseball team began its season hot, with two victories against Douglass and a third against Patterson on Monday.
The 2019 Baltimore City champions defeated Patterson once again Wednesday to improve to 4-0 on the young season. Coach Mark Miazga was pleasantly surprised to have a season with COVID-19 putting sports in Baltimore on hold.
“This season is a blessing,” Miazga said. “If you asked me back in December, I didn’t think it would happen. Every day that I’m out here, I’m thankful. That’s one way that I’m approaching it and I’m trying to get the kids to also have that gratitude and I think they do. They’re so happy to be out of the house and be with their teammates. We had an 18-0 season two years ago and a city championship. We want to maintain that. All of the new players that we have out there, we want them to have that confidence of being a champion.”
Tommy Fischel is one of the leaders of City’s baseball program.
“It’s just how we practice,” Fischel said. “We practice how we play games. We prepare for Poly, Patterson, no matter the opponent, no matter the level of skill, we’re ready to showcase our best talent. We want to show everyone that we’re the best team in the city.”
Leo Brody scored in the first inning on an error. Cole Kannam followed with a walk and a stolen base and was driven in by Emerson Holcomb to give City a 2-0 lead.
Patterson fired back with Ryan Tudos drawing a walk and scoring on a Colin Washington single. Chandler Yates scored on Kisaiah Brown’s double and Washington scored on a wild pitch to give Patterson a 3-2 lead in the top of the second. In the bottom of the third, Elijah Soto scored on a bases loaded walk, and Kannam was driven in on a single by Holcomb to give City a 5-3 lead.
Yates scored on a wild pitch the following inning for Patterson to cut City’s lead to 5-4. Harry MacGillis led off with a walk in the bottom of the fourth. Fischel singled and Soto followed with a walk and a stolen base. Brody reached on an error that allowed MacGillis to score, and Marcos Espejo-Saavedra singled to score two for an 8-4 lead. Then, Derek Gross reached on an error with Brody scoring. Cameron Strikeleather walked, stole a base and later scored, and Gross scored on MacGillis’ double to give the Knights a 13-4 lead.
Patterson coach Alex Funk had a tough task Wednesday. Brown was the starting pitcher, but he was injured early in the game, so the rest of the pitching staff had to piece together the following innings.
“We’ve got to build up the conditioning, build up the pitching depth — that was a thing we knew,” Funk said. “In the middle of the third inning, we knew they had a really deep pitching roster and we actually had our starter get injured. He only went one inning. It was tough. The cards were already against us. That’s what makes us run those laps and do that conditioning work. As we get later in the season, we can close out games in a seven-inning game against a tough team.”