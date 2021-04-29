City baseball defeats Patterson, 13-4, to improve to 4-0: ‘We want to show everyone that we’re the best team in the city’

“This season is a blessing,” Miazga said. “If you asked me back in December, I didn’t think it would happen. Every day that I’m out here, I’m thankful. That’s one way that I’m approaching it and I’m trying to get the kids to also have that gratitude and I think they do. They’re so happy to be out of the house and be with their teammates. We had an 18-0 season two years ago and a city championship. We want to maintain that. All of the new players that we have out there, we want them to have that confidence of being a champion.”