City football’s dynamic offense leads to 42-7 win over Mt. Hebron; Knights earn first state semifinal berth since 2005

Baltimore City College has a prolific passing game led by quarterback Nicholas Cyrus, who spreads the ball around between three 1,000-plus yard receivers.

However, during Saturday afternoon’s Class 3A state quarterfinal at Mt. Hebron, it was the running game that ignited the Knights offense. That in turn opened up opportunities for big plays in the passing game.

Led by Cyrus and running back Romero Ison, No. 5 seed City’s offense fired on all cylinders in the 42-7 win over the No. 4 Vikings. The Knights will face top-seed Oakdale in the program’s first semifinal berth since 2005.

“Unbelievable, just astounded by the heart and grit of these guys,” City coach Randy Joyner said. “How they’ve just gotten better as we’ve progressed through the season, they’re coming together closer and closer. There’s been a whole lot going on, but these guys have stayed true to believing that we can win. I think now the further we go, the more they believe. We’re all just ecstatic right now.”

Mt. Hebron received the ball to begin the game, looking to set an early tone with its running game. The Vikings’ rushing attack has been their bread and butter throughout the season, rushing for over 3,000 yards as a team. However, the Knights defense stymied that idea, forcing the first of three first-half Mt. Hebron three-and-outs.

City’s offense struck quickly, executing a seven-play, 64-yard touchdown drive capped by Cyrus’ 1-yard run, his first of five total touchdowns on the day. Cyrus and the Knights offense were only just beginning as their defense continued to limit the Vikings’ run game.

City orchestrated back-to-back 58-yard touchdown drives of six and five plays, respectively. Cyrus scored his second touchdown from 5 yards out and then delivered an 11-yard strike to Julius Dorsey Jr. for the score on the ensuing series.

“We were a little undisciplined at the line spot going too far upfield, creating the passing lanes and not filling with our linebacker,” Mt. Hebron coach Shawn Frederick said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot with that. They were definitely the better team today and they took advantage of their opportunities. They’re a good team, their three receivers and their quarterback are something special.”

Trailing 20-0, Mt. Hebron desperately needed momentum heading into halftime. The Vikings put together their best drive of the half, but Jahmari Powell-Wonson quickly halted that with a red-zone interception. City’s offense continued to execute at a high level in the second half. They only ran five second-half plays, but scored three touchdowns.

“Never slowing down, always keeping your foot on the gas,” Ison said of the mentality entering the second half. “We’re typically a second-half team, so when came out in the first half leading 20-0, that really showed me that we’re ready.”

Two plays into the second half, Ison once again showcased his dynamic speed, outrunning several Vikings for a 48-yard score. Meanwhile, City’s defense continued to silence Mt. Hebron’s offense as Jerome Gibson read quarterback Tobie Lewis’ eyes on the ensuing drive for an interception.

The Knights’ prolific run game kept the Vikings defense honest and quickly opened up the high-octane passing offense that’s brought them so much success this season. After the turnover, Cyrus connected with a wide-open Ison down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown, pushing the lead to 36-0 after a successful 2-point conversion.

City’s defense continued to be opportunistic, forcing a third turnover on Mt. Hebron’s next drive. City once again took advantage as Cyrus connected with Powell-Wonson in the corner of the end zone from 11 yards, putting the finishing touches on an all-around offensive clinic.

“I think this game was our best game collectively as a team,” Cyrus said. “It’s just everything coming together and we’re getting the job done.”

Mt. Hebron ended the shutout on its next drive as Aidan Hauf hit Ruchir Bondada for a 35-yard pass on a trick play. Soon after, the final whistle sounded and the Knights began their celebration. Jogging over toward the Knights faithful, Joyner, overcome with emotion, shared how proud he was.

After starting the year 1-3, the Knights are playing their best football, led by a well-balanced offensive attack. However, they remain motivated to lift the program’s first state championship trophy at Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium.