No. 7 Lake Clifton boys basketball holds off No. 12 City, 57-55, to claim spot in Baltimore City title game

With a spot in the Baltimore City boys basketball championship game at stake, every possession in Tuesday’s game between City and Lake Clifton felt important. So it was no surprise a winner wasn’t decided until the very end.
The No. 7 Lakers made just enough plays in the final stretch at both ends of the court to hold off one final surge from visiting No. 12 City and claim a 57-55 win that secured the city’s B division crown.
Guard Davon Mosley scored 17 points and forward Quinton Monroe added 16 to lead Lake Clifton.
In a tightly contested game that emphasized defense and rebounding, Monroe hit a clutch 3-pointer and a driving layup before Jalen Connor gave the Lakers a 55-48 lead with another drive with 55 seconds left.
The Knights rallied to pull within two points and got the ball back with 3.9 seconds left, but their inbound pass was stolen as time expired.
Lake Clifton (13-1) will meet No. 14 Edmondson — which won the A division Tuesday with a dramatic 50-49 victory over No. 11 Patterson — next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Dunbar.
“That was a good team and we just stuck together,” Monroe said. “Every time things get hard and difficult — we like games like that. We just stay together, keep motivating each other to play defense because that’s what we do — play defense, play defense to win and we just fought harder, wanted it more and took the dub.”
Defense, rebounding and staying patient in their halfcourt sets on offense helped the Lakers prevail.
Every time the Knights (14-2) pulled close, the Lakers had an answer. Leading 44-41 after three quarters, Lake Clifton got an opening basket from Monroe. With 3:36 to play, Connor found Monroe alone in the left corner for a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 51-45. Right before Connor’s layup that made it 55-48, Kristopher Mitchell (10 points) wrestled a defensive rebound away from a Knight.
All that hard work proved just enough to pull out the win.
“I know it wasn’t the city championship, but it was a division championship and it was a battle of two hard-fighting teams that went down to the end,” Lake Clifton coach Herman “Tree” Harried said. “And we were fortunate to make some plays at the end, but it was just a battle. Guys in the locker room are saying they’re tired, mentally exhausted — it was a battle. It was expected.”
The Knights got 17 points from K’won Johnson, 13 from Camerin Horton and nine from Kyree Smith in a balanced performance that fell just short. City’s biggest lead was 17-11 in the final minute of the first quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a game of ups and downs and we talked about not getting too high when we were up and not too low when we were down,” City coach Omarr Smith said. “We made some good defensive plays when we needed to, but we kept coming up empty at the rim. No fouls … I wasn’t expecting the fouls, but some of those plays we got to finish at the rim and that was probably the difference in the game.”
At Edmondson, Kelvin Martin’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the home team the dramatic win for its spot in Tuesday’s title game. On Dec. 17, Lake Clifton handed the Red Storm (17-1) their only loss, 49-47.
C — Egboiremolen 8, Horton 13, Smith 9, K. Johnson 17, H. Johnson 6. Totals: 20 10-17 53
LC — Mosley 17, Mitchell 10, Hargett 2, Monroe 16, McDuffie 6, Connor 4. Totals: 22 7-9 55
Half: LC, 29-28