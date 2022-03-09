No. 11 City boys basketball falls just short in 63-61 double overtime loss to Huntingtown in 3A state semifinal

WALDORF — With a roster and starting five dominated by underclassmen, the City boys basketball team showed promise at the start of the season.
By the midway point, the No. 11 Knights had jelled and started to believe big things could be accomplished.
Ahead of schedule? The Knights felt differently going into Tuesday night’s Class 3A state semifinal against equally stingy Huntingtown at North Point High School.
For City, it made the 63-61 double overtime loss to the Hurricanes from Calvert County hard to take.
In a defensive grind, the Knights used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take a 39-30 advantage. But after leading in the fourth quarter and getting a chance to win the game at the free-throw line in the final seconds of the first overtime, City ultimately fell short.
Huntingtown senior guard Kyle Jones finally got on track with seven points in the second overtime, and his 3-pointer with 45 seconds left gave the Hurricanes the lead for good. City freshman Trent Egbiremolen’s 3-pointer from the left corner bounced off the rim just before the final buzzer.
The Knights, who got 22 points from junior K’Won Johnson, 19 from junior Camerin Horton and another gutsy defensive effort that served as the foundation of their playoff run, end the season with a 20-3 mark.
Huntingtown (21-3), which got 18 points from Jones, will move on to Thursday’s state championship game against Frederick County’s Oakdale with game time set for 8 p.m. at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
“I thought we allowed them in the game. We kept getting leads and then kept giving it away,” City coach Omarr Smith said. “Too many missed opportunities. Too many missed layups. We looked tense and panicked at times — just not enough execution.”
While the defense was a constant, the offense came in spurts for the Knights, who held the lead for most of the game.
With points at such a premium, the Knights’ burst in the third quarter looked like it might have been enough to shake the Hurricanes. Egbiremolen hit a 3-pointer and Johnson made two free throws and a three to give City a 39-30 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.
The Hurricanes had their own run to start the fourth, as Darius Fletcher scored an easy layup to cut the deficit to 39-37 with 5:52 to play in regulation.
Horton made one free throw to tie the game at 48 with 1:04 to play in the fourth, but neither team could pull away in the final seconds.
Jones opened the first overtime with a three, but the Knights came right back. After a back-and-forth first four minutes, Horton grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled with two seconds left and the Knights trailing 55-54. He made the first free throw, but the second attempt rimmed out, forcing a second overtime.
A strong baseline drive from Johnson gave the Knights a 61-59 lead with 1:01 to play, but Jones got a clean look from the left side and buried the deciding 3-pointer. After City missed twice, the Hurricanes got a free throw from Jayden Hilliard to make it 63-61. Equally aggressive on defense, Huntingtown blocked one shot in the closing seconds before Egbiremolen’s 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced out.
“It’s a good accomplishment for the guys, but once we got here, we felt it was ours to take and we left it on the table,” Smith said. “Hats off to Huntingtown.”
Smith and the Knights left the game distraught, but confident about what lies ahead.
“We’ll be back. This was a great experience and experience is the greatest teacher,” Smith said. “So to get to this point and for them to get a taste of it — if we’re fortunate to get back next year, they’ll know what it takes and maybe we’ll get a different result.”
For Huntingtown, Fletcher finished with 15 points while forward Jayden Holland added 12 in addition to playing strong defense.
H – Jones 18, Fletcher 15, Holland 12, Gorman 8, Rodriguez 6, Mclain 2, Neal 2. Totals: 25 7-15 63
C – Egbiremolen 6, Horton 19, Smith 4, K. Johnson 22, H. Johnson 2, Alexander 8. Totals: 23 11-20 61