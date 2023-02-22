No. 3 City boys basketball defeats No. 8 Edmondson, 52-46, for Baltimore City crown

When City boys basketball took on Edmondson in the regular season one month ago, the Knights won a close game filled with offense.

In Tuesday’s Baltimore City title game at Morgan State, No. 3 City had to find a different way to get past the No. 8 Red Storm.

With the defensive intensity ramped up, the Knights were able to solve Edmondson’s stubborn zone in the second half, getting 19 points from Danny Parsons and a key 3-pointer from K’Won Johnson to grind out a 52-46 win.

City, which beat Edmondson, 78-73, on Jan. 19, heads into the Class 3A playoffs with an undefeated 23-0 mark and its first Baltimore City title since 2014.

With the Knights trailing in the fourth quarter, Johnson’s 3-pointer gave City the lead for good with under two minutes to play. A steal and layup from Parsons came shortly after to help seal the win.

“Tonight, we saw we could be resilient when we face adversity,” City fifth-year coach Omarr Smith said. “Their zone was really tough and we were also missing shots we normally make. Late in the game, we came up big making some shots and we got enough stops and converted them into points in transition, so that was really key.”

Kyree Smith finished with nine points and Camerin Horton added eight for City. For Edmondson, Kyrie Sherrod scored 13 points and Darnell Dantzler Jr. chipped in 10.

Both teams head into the region playoffs with high expectations after considerable playoff runs last year. Each have a bye in the opening round and will next take the floor Feb. 28. In Class 3A, City will host the Milford Mill-Digital Harbor winner. Edmondson, which lost to Baltimore City rival Lake Clifton in the Class 1A title game, will host the ACCE-New Era winner.

Last year, the Knights advanced to the state semifinal round, falling to Huntingtown in double overtime, 63-61. Smith sees this season as unfinished business with a senior-laden team.

“This journey started last year,” he said. “I reminded the guys we were one step away from the city championship game, one away from the state championship. We’re reminding them what’s at stake and let’s not take it for granted and let’s go get it. We got a team full of seniors and we don’t want to blow the opportunity, so it’s good for to reach this accomplishment tonight.”

E — Sherrod 13, Dantzler Jr. 10, Foster 9, Jackson 9, Brown 5. Totals: 18 4-8 46

C — Parsons 19, Smith 9, Horton 8, Egbiremolen 7, Alexander 3. Totals: 20 7-9 52

Half: C, 26-24