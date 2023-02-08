No. 4 City boys basketball brings max pressure at No. 9 Dunbar, stays undefeated with 80-57 win

Still undefeated entering the last couple weeks of the regular season, City boys basketball has shown a knack for precisely executing a given game plan.

On Tuesday at Dunbar, the No. 4 Knights believed they could put their superior size advantage and experience to good use against the No. 9 Poets.

The visitors did so right from the start.

With overwhelming pressure on defense and a relentless attack of the basket on offense, City took a fast double-digit advantage and made quick work of Dunbar with a 80-57 win in Baltimore City’s Division B play.

The Knights improved to 19-0 overall and 6-0 in division play, setting up next week’s showdown against No. 5 Lake Clifton (15-3, 6-0) to determine a berth in the Baltimore City title game, held Feb. 21 at Morgan State. Dunbar, which fell at Lake Clifton, 68-34 on Friday, is 14-5 and 4-2 in the division.

In Tuesday’s balanced effort, the Knights got 21 points each from Camerin Horton and Kyree Smith with Danny Parsons adding 17. With City leading 19-8 after the first quarter, the trio combined to score 23 points in a second quarter that helped build an insurmountable 44-17 halftime lead.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, a gutsy fight,” Horton said. “So we wanted to come out fast, play hard and stay composed the whole game — ride the highs and lows and never get too high or too low.”

During the game’s pivotal moments, the Knights came out on top.

Their trapping defense forced turnovers and they took the ball straight to the basket. In the first quarter, their drives to the rim led to 16 free throws.

The second quarter featured more tough defense and points in transition and behind the 3-point line.

Parsons opened the quarter with a three, Smith ended it with one and dunks off fast breaks by Horton and Parsons came in between.

“We watched film, prepared and watched [Dunbar] against Lake and saw that Lake’s pressure bothered them and that’s our game — pressure and get up in their face — so that was the message,” City coach Omarr Smith said. “It was something we practiced on the last couple days, so pregame we just talked about doing what we worked on.”

Just past the midway point of the third quarter, City’s lead ballooned to 61-25, which prompted a running clock with the advantage more than 35 points. To the Poets’ credit, they kept playing hard and, at one point, made up 15 points with a 17-2 run. Otis Toney scored 13 points and Gary Suite and Tony Hart both finished with 12.

Dunbar coach Dana Johnson was quick to give the Knights credit for their disruptive defense that set the tone. She was pleased to see her Poets settle in for a better second half.

“Their length is real, so their pressure and traps really got to us. But, in the second half, we relaxed a little bit and started playing our game,” Johnson said. “We showed some composure, took care of the ball and took what they gave us.”

The Knights will host Charles County power Thomas Stone at 3 p.m. Saturday to prime for next Tuesday’s home showdown against defending Baltimore City and Class 1A state champion Lake Clifton at 5:15 p.m.

“That’s going to be a dogfight,” Horton said. “They got some guys and we got some guys, too, so if we just stay composed and stay the course and do what we got to do, we’ll come out with the win.”

C — C. Horton 21, Egbiremolen 10, Smith 21, Johnson 9, Parsons 17, K. Horton 2. Totals: 27 21-28 80

D — Toney 13, Suite 12, Hart 12, Taylor 3, Green 3, Taylor 10, Giddins 5. Totals: 23 5-8 57

Half: C, 44-19