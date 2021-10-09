City College football starts fast, rolls to third straight shutout with 48-0 win over Douglass in Ravens RISE Showdown

Throughout this week of practice, the City College football team preached the importance of starting fast against Baltimore City foe Douglass on Friday night.
Mission accomplished.
The Knights scored two touchdowns in the game’s first five minutes — less than two minutes apart — and never let off the gas in coming away with a 48-0 nonleague win over the Ducks at Poly in the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.
It’s the fourth straight victory and third consecutive shutout for City (5-1), while Douglass falls to 1-4.
“We practiced all week really looking to get off to a fast start, setting the tone and making sure we don’t give them any opportunities early,” said City coach Rodney Joyner. “We’ve been playing a little slow in the first half the past couple weeks, so wanted to make sure we picked up the pace and let them know who we were from the start.”
The Knights got a number of big plays on offense from a host of players and their defense didn’t budge.
Quarterback Kameron Williams threw three touchdown passes, including a 41-yard screen to wide receiver Quavel Thornton for a 6-0 lead three minutes into play. Thornton wasn’t finished, scoring on a 70-yard run to start the second quarter and adding a 19-yard catch in the second half. Running back Antonio Green Jr. ran into the end zone three times, including a 23-yard score.
“All these kids can make plays — they all make plays well — they’re disciplined, and the best part about it is they’re nice kids. So they support each other and they’ve bought into the team concept,” said Joyner.
After taking the 6-0 lead, the Knights defense forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Garaie Cephas at the Ducks’ 9-yard line. Three plays later, Green Jr. plowed in from the 1 for a 12-0 lead. On the opening play of the second quarter, Thornton scampered 70 yards down the left sideline for the Knights’ third touchdown. With five minutes left in the third quarter, the lead was at 40 to force a running clock.
“We talked about getting off to the fast start, knew we were the better team and we kept the ball and scored,” said Thornton.
Both teams return to their league schedules next week with 3:45 p.m. home games on Friday. City, which is 3-1 in Division I play, will meet No. 10 Mervo, while Douglass — 0-3 in Division II — will host Forest Park.