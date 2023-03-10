No. 3 City boys basketball caps undefeated season with 67-54 win over Damascus and Class 3A state crown

City players including Camerin Horton, center, and Kyree Smith, right, run onto the court to celebrate their 67-54 victory over Damacus to win MPSSAA State Class 3A championship game at Xfinity Center on March 9, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — After a gut-wrenching double-overtime loss in the state semifinals last year, the City boys basketball team, mostly underclassmen, left the gym with an understanding.

The final message from coach Omarr Smith was direct: “The work for next season starts now.”

Practice after practice and game after game, this season’s Knights showed they listened intently. Their last order of business came in Thursday’s Class 3A state championship game against Damascus, and City showed off its best in claiming a 67-54 win over the Swarmin’ Hornets at University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center to cap a 28-0 season.

Senior forward Camerin Horton finished with a game-high 24 points to lead the way. Danny Parsons and K’won Johnson both finished with 15.

In capturing the program’s fourth state championship — and first under six-year coach Smith — the Knights accomplished what the program’s 2013-14 team did with an undefeated season. That team, coached by Daryl Wade with Smith serving as an assistant, finished 27-0 and was the last City squad to win it all.

City's Camerin Horton, left, blocks a shot by Damascus' Timmy Zalewski in the third quarter (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“I’m just excited for my guys,” Smith said. “The goal we set out after we came up short [last year] was making the championship game, so just excited for them. I got seven seniors, guys that really bought into my system and gave me what I wanted out of them.”

Other teams might have been flustered watching their opponent open the state final with four straight 3-pointers like Damascus did to build a quick 12-5 advantage.

But the Knights stayed the course and started making their own 3s. The first came from Horton, two more came from Smith, and when Parsons hit one from the top of the key, the game was tied at 19 with 1:36 left in the first quarter.

Soon after, Horton converted a 3-point play that gave the Knights their first lead at 22-19. They took the Swarmin’ Hornets’ best shot and ended up leading after the first quarter. They rolled from there.

Much more aggressive on defense and sharing the ball on offense, City opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run to claim a 32-21 advantage. Johnson added a driving layup and 3-pointer to help push the lead to 41-26 at the half.

Damascus, which spoiled Frederick’s perfect season in eliminating the Cadets in the semifinals, was unable to find any answers the rest of the way. It cut the Knights’ lead to 55-43 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but Horton scored inside and then Parsons stole the ensuing inbound pass and scored to push the lead back to 59-43.

Smith was impressed how his Knights used last year’s setback as motivation and stayed on course through a grinding season that also included a Baltimore City championship.

“No disrespect to Huntingtown, but we felt we were the better team and we felt we gave the game away [last year]. So that’s where we started the conversation and the work started from there,” he said. “They’re growing into young men, seniors getting ready to go into the real world whether they go off to college or start working. So the life skills lessons along with the basketball, the many conversations, the many different things we talked about ... like I said, they bought in, they listened and it got us to this point.”

After the Knights’ comfortable 94-61 win over Aberdeen in Tuesday’s semifinal, Horton, who hit 10 of 15 shots from the field on Thursday and all three free throws, said he remembered last year’s semifinal loss like it was yesterday. But that’s all behind the Knights now.

“We knew we were going out this year hard ... that loss last year was heartbreaking in a way. We knew this go around, going from junior year to senior year, we wanted to come out and take care of business,” he said. “We just really wanted to focus on a lot of principles and doing the little things — even outside the basketball court — just wanting to take care of all those things.”

Senior guard Kyree Smith finished with eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals for the Knights.

After making his first five shots to finish with 14 first-quarter points, Damascus’ Joey Lutz didn’t score the rest of the game.

D — Lutz 14, Mangan 7, Baskerville 12, Zalewski 14, Dunathan 5, McBride 2. Totals: 21 5-7 54

C — Parsons 15, Smith 8, Horton 24, Egbiremolen 5, Johnson 15, Alexander. Totals: 27 7-9 67

Half: 41-26, C