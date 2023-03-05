City boys basketball defeats Centennial, 66-53, to clinch second straight state semifinal appearance

City boys basketball senior forward Camerin Horton made sure to mention right before the Knights took the floor that Saturday afternoon’s home game would be the final one for the program’s seven seniors.

In front of a capacity home crowd, the top-seeded Knights kept that motivation on their minds. Fending off several comeback attempts from No. 8 seed Centennial, the Knights pulled away in the final minute, securing a 66-53 win and second consecutive Class 3A state semifinal appearance.

The Knights will face No. 5 seed Aberdeen in the state semifinals at a neutral site to be announced.

“Just cherishing this moment, knowing that we will never get this opportunity back,” Horton said of the motivation. “So, we wanted to let this chapter close out on a good note, knowing it’s our last home game. It’s our choice if we’re going to end this story on a good note or bad note.”

It didn’t look good for the Knights (26-0) at the outset as Centennial came out of the gates scorching from deep. Swinging the ball from side-to-side, the Eagles knocked down four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, including two from senior Tyler Longwell. Sophomore guard Josh Frazier connected on a tough floater, extending the Eagles’ lead to seven late in the frame.

However, the Knights responded with a 16-4 run in the ensuing six minutes to take a 25-20 lead midway through the second quarter. Senior K’won Johnson sparked that run with half of his 16 points. Using their length and athleticism, the Knights forced several turnovers and pushed the pace in transition. Behind Horton, City also controlled the glass, helping the Knights build a 33-22 halftime lead.

“We just had to press up,” Johnson said of the defensive adjustment. “We just had to play some aggressive defense, play our style of defense. Instead of letting them come to us, we had to come to them.”

The Knights maintained that defensive intensity and advantage on the glass into the second half, extending their lead to 13. With City seemingly poised to pull away, Centennial (12-12) responded. Longwell connected on a turnaround jumper and a wing 3, which brought the Eagles back within five, energizing the visiting crowd.

“I think that’s who we are, we’ve been there,” Centennial coach Rob Slopek said of his team’s ability come back. “We played about 11 games with an unhealthy roster and we’ve talked about peaking at the end of the season. We’ve had ups and downs we’ve had to battle through all year, but no one feels sorry for us. Our seniors are incredible, they’re going to fight that’s their attitude.”

With the Eagles’ gaining momentum, City responded out of the timeout with a 10-2 run, pushing the lead back to double digits. Sophomore Trent Egbiremolen, senior Kyree Smith and Horton all scored over that stretch as the Knights continued to assert their advantage on the glass. Centennial scored the final five points, but the Knights still led by eight after three quarters.

City pushed its lead back to double digits early in the fourth, but Centennial continued to fight back. Adrien Nyom connected on a wing 3, which brought the Eagles within 50-46 with 3:49 remaining. The Knights’ defense once again tightened up, allowing just one field goal the rest of the game — a 3-pointer by Ty Beck-Winter that brought the Eagles back within five.

However, Johnson made a critical defensive stand shortly thereafter. Hounding Frazier near midcourt, the senior stole the ball and coasted up the floor for a transition layup, pushing the lead back to seven. Fellow seniors Horton and Smith also scored inside the final minute, extending the lead back to double digits.

Smith emphatically sealed the win with a transition dunk that erupted the Knights’ faithful, pushing them one step closer to their ultimate goal of capturing a state title.

“We’ve been here before,” City coach Omarr Smith said. “We talked about it in the locker room that going into the next game this is the point of the season where it comes down to how bad you want it. You’ve got to make those plays and having seniors that have already been here and are experienced that can make plays on the floor without having to be directed to, I think that’s pivotal. You can’t explain that.”