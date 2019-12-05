Gilman and Boys’ Latin squared off in an early-season MIAA “A” Conference match-up on Wednesday, with the Greyhounds reigning victorious in a close game, 48-43.
Sophomore guard Christian Winborne led the charge for Gilman (2-0, 2-0) with 16 points, six rebounds and a steal. His ability to slash and make the 3-point shot (three 3-point field goals) made for a strong performance, inspiring his teammates along the way.
“It’s very important because when one of our teammates has energy, that transfers to all of our teammates,” Winborne said. “We just feed off of each other and that’s when we start playing our best basketball.”
The Greyhounds led Boys Latin (0-1, 0-2) the majority of the game, but fell into some trouble in the fourth quarter. It was at that point that some key adjustments helped the Greyhounds to come away with the win.
“First of all, Cliff [Rees] is an incredible coach,” Gilman head coach Will Bartz said. “So, you expect adjustments from him and play draw-ups and different defenses. We knew what it was going to come down to. With such a great shooting team, we decided to switch everything defensively, which I think helped us.
“Again, our emphasis was to get to the rim and we settled for some jump shots there in that span where they were making their run. In the end, seeing them get into the lane and finish was what we were after the whole time. [I’m] proud of the boys. Like a college coach said, ‘On the road in conference, you get up one, you get out of town.’”
In the beginning of the matchup, Gilman’s Jalen Marshall led the way with seven points for a 12-6 lead in the first quarter. Boys’ Latin’s Tre’ Green had four points at the end of the period.
At the half, Marshall had nine points to lead all scorers, with Boys’ Latin’s Will Spencer scoring five. Spencer soon made his mark in the second half, adding an additional nine points and cutting Gilman’s lead to just four in the third, 35-31.
Things began to get dicey for Gilman, as Boys’ Latin’s Michael Austin tied the game at 40-40 courtesy of two free throws with just 2:34 remaining in the game. Soon after, however, the Greyhounds scored two quick buckets to retake a lead they never lost again.
After the Lakers got a clutch 3-pointer from Kendall Walker, Gilman’s Rayuan Lane finished near the basket to put the Greyhounds ahead 46-43. Then Winborne added two free throws at the end of the contest to create the final five-point margin.
“He’s the definition of a gamer,” said Bartz of Lane. “He’ll go in during intense moments like that with ice water in his veins. He had the pass for the three, but he looked it off and went to the floater, which again is just a feel for the game that he has.
“He’s got such a combination of strength and quickness — he’s got some incredible gifts. Our push with Rayaun is to have that consistency all of the time because, as you can see, he can really do incredible things.”
Gilman 48, Boys Latin 43
G (2-0, 2-0): Christian Winborne 16, Jordan Foster 10, Jalen Marshall 9, Malik Missouri 5, Rayuan Lane 4, Roman Hinds 2, Danny Rosenfield 2.
BL (0-1, 0-2): Will Spencer 14, Lorenzo Donadio 11, Riar Schell 6, Kendall Walker 5, Michael Austin 3, Tre Green 2, Jake Stout 2.
Half: 26-14 G.