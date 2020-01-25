Christian Winborne, Danny Rosenfield lead Gilman basketball over Boys Latin

“To see the kids believe in each other like they did and we have some key injuries,” said Bartz. “Jordan [Foster] fouling out and being in foul trouble the entire game and just to watch the next guy come off of the bench and be ready and excited to fill the role, rather than nervous to fill the role. Being a teacher-coach, that’s all that you can hope for is for your kids to take away from the sport that you coach and I’m really proud of them.”