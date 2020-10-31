Calvert Hall soccer blanks Archbishop Spalding, 4-0, in impressive season opener

In this unconventional fall soccer season disturbed by the pandemic, it would seem plausible that the teams with the most experience would have a significant edge.
For Calvert Hall, which has 18 players back from last year’s varsity, it sure looked that way in its season opener at Archbishop Spalding on Friday.
After claiming the lead on a penalty kick in the first half, the Cardinals stayed assertive in breaking down the younger Cavaliers on their way to a 4-0 win.
Senior Payton Madore opened the scoring, then junior Riley Organt scored twice and junior David Peters added one goal and one assist in the victory.
The Cardinals left Severn pleased with a quality performance for a 1-0 start in the six-team Catholic League that has been formed for this season.
“A good start to the season,” said Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand. “It was fun to be back out there in a real-game situation. We had a couple things over the summer, but to be under the lights, in uniform and playing a rival down here at Spalding, it was just a good atmosphere for the boys.”
In the abbreviated practice time, the Cardinals worked diligently on keeping their shape on defense and building from there.
They applied it Friday.
When sophomore Rich Monath was taken down in the penalty area just past the midway point of the first half, Madore put away the free kick and the Cardinals never looked back.
Organt added to the lead 10 minutes into the second half and scored his second a bit later, Peters closing out the scoring late after the Cavaliers went to their bench.
Sophomore midfielder Cody Angelini played a big role in the middle, helping the Cardinals keep the ball and get it to the places where they could be dangerous.
“I think the key today was just playing our game and not falling into their game. We worked the ball really well out of the back, played hard and kept possession of the ball,” he said.
“[In the second half], we wanted to come out strong and we knew if we get that early goal, their morale goes down and we can score more.”
The Cavaliers have a mix of experienced players with sophomores and freshmen and coach Patrick Crawford is aware it will take time for everybody to get on the same page. On Friday, they had some defensive lapses and had trouble building to the attack, two problems a quality team like Calvert Hall takes advantage of.
“It’s part of rebuilding this program,” Crawford said. “We’re trying to find that mix and balance, and tonight we just didn’t defend well. Offensively, we have to make better runs and be more dynamic with the ball, and tonight once we gave up the second goal and the third — emptying the bench for younger guys to get some experience. [Calvert Hall] played well tonight, they knocked and they were hungry and we have to be able to match their intensity.”
Calvert Hall hosts Mount Saint Joseph on Wednesday with game time set for 4 p.m. The Cavaliers, which opened with a 1-0 non-Catholic League win over Annapolis Area Christian earlier in the week, take a 1-1 mark into Wednesday’s 5 p.m. home game against Loyola Blakefield.