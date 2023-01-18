Michael Tombs leads Liberty boys basketball to 55-53 win over defending Carroll County champion Century

Liberty's Tyler Downs (4) evaluates the Century defense during a boys basketball game between Liberty High School and Century High School, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Liberty High School in Eldersburg. Liberty won the game 55-53. (Harrison Jones/for Baltimore Sun Media)

In recent years, Liberty boys basketball likely wouldn’t have pulled out a win like it did Tuesday against its biggest rival.

Doubt would have crept in after a second quarter that produced one point. And while things got better in the third quarter, the host Lions still trailed by nine points going into the fourth against four-time defending Carroll County champion Century.

But this year’s Lions, led by a strong band of seniors, impressively found their way. They brought energy and efficiency to cut the deficit and when it was anybody’s game down the stretch, they were the aggressor and more composed.

Senior guard Michael Tombs closed out a fine all-around performance with four made free throws in the last 28 seconds, finishing with a game-high 24 points to lead Liberty to a character-building 55-53 win over Century.

The Lions (11-2) improve to 6-0 in Carroll County, while Century (8-4) falls to 3-3 in league play.

Liberty's Tyler Downs, left, looks to shoot while being defended by a Liberty player during Tuesday's game. (Harrison Jones / Carroll County Times)

“We got seven seniors on the team this year and we’ve been through a lot of these close games against them over the years,” Liberty coach Brian Tombs said. “Without that senior leadership — that little bit of grit and grind — I’m not sure we would have come out [with a win] in past years. It’s kudos to my seniors for stepping up on that.”

In last year’s regional playoffs, the Lions stunned the Knights, 68-61, to avenge two regular-season losses.

They picked up where they left off early on Tuesday, getting points from six players to take a 16-9 lead after one quarter. And then, the home team fell flat while the Knights, who got a team-high 15 points from senior standout Andrew Marcinko, began to surge.

A 3-pointer from Jake Winkles with 4:19 left in the third quarter gave Century the game’s biggest lead at 33-19.

Having lost two of their past three county games, the defending league champions, anchored by tight team defense and strong inside-outside play on offense, appeared primed to return to their usual form with a 40-31 advantage going into the fourth quarter. But the Lions had other plans.

Behind senior Tyler Downs, who scored nine of his 11 points in the pivotal frame, a big 3 from Michael Tombs, the Lions went on a 12-2 run to take a 43-42 lead on a Downs’ 3-pointer with 4:27 remaining.

The Liberty student section reacts during Tuesday's boys basketball game against Century. (Harrison Jones / Carroll County Times)

Five points from Phil Sackett and a key basket in the paint from Tombs helped push the lead to 51-45 with 55 seconds left.

With the Lions’ lead at 53-49, the Knights got a steal from Jackson Smith, who quickly found Winkles for an easy layup to cut the deficit to two with 14 seconds to go. But the Lions made sure to get the ball to Tombs, who was fouled with eight seconds left, sank both free throws and made it a two-possesion game.

“You definitely feel the pressure going into it, but I knock down free throws pretty well, so I had the confidence in myself to make those and seal the deal,” Michael Tombs said.

The Knights got a closing basket from Ryan Matthews just before the buzzer to close out the scoring. Soon after, the home team and its crowd erupted.

“Century has been the top dog for years,” Michael Tombs said. “This was a big county game for us because it puts us with a big lead and it’s always fun to play your rival. There were fans from both sides — for us and against us — so it was a great environment to be in and amazing to get the win.”

Liberty's Camden Hodges (15) shoots during Tuesday's game against Century. (Harrison Jones/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Despite the loss, Century coach George Wunder found building blocks as they look to find their way out of the rare spell.

“I’m encouraged. Obviously, you want to win, but I think we got back to playing the type of basketball that we’ve played over the years,” he said. “I thought we competed for four quarters and it was a possession here, possession there that you would like back. Credit to those guys and credit to Michael Tombs for stepping up and making big foul shots at the end.”

The Lions will try to keep their momentum Friday at 6:30 at Manchester Valley while Century heads to Howard County to take on Hammond at 5:30.

C — Marcinko 15, Winkles 7, Chenoweth 13, Conrad 4, Smith 5, Matthews 9. Totals: 22 6-11 53

L — Downs 11, Tombs 24, Sackett 11, Hodges 6, Jernigan 2, Goff 1. Totals: 17 16-26 55

Half: C, 23-17