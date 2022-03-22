In ‘measuring stick’ game, No. 12 Century girls lacrosse opens season with a statement and routs No. 11 Dulaney, 21-9

Century vs. Dulaney Century's Caroline Little, left, winds up to shoot past Dulaney's Elena Emde, right, to score in the first half of high school girls lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

In preseason scrimmages, Century girls lacrosse coach Becky Groves thought her team lacked intensity at times.

“I really stressed, ‘You’re not going to just win the game because you’re supposed to win the game,’” Groves told her team. “‘You’re going to win the game because you make that happen.’”

Once public high school public play officially began Monday, however, the Knights time and again found ways to make it happen.

Paced by six goals each by Virginia Tech-bound senior Caroline Little and junior Jasmine Stanton, No. 12 Century, a Class 2A state finalist last season, ran out to an early lead and never looked back, using its speed and intensity to overwhelm host No. 11 Dulaney in a season-opening 21-9 win against last year’s 4A state semifinalists.

“I thought we came with intensity,” Groves said. “Today was a good measuring stick. Coming into today, I was a little nervous. I really wanted a warmup game, and this is not a warmup game. So I think this kind of told us what we need to work on.”

While there were a few negatives, like allowing the Lions to score three straight goals in the second half — including the first two man-down — Century (1-0) had plenty of positives. For one, the Knights did an admirable job filling the gaping holes left by the graduation of All-Carroll County Times midfielders Demma Hall (Maryland) and Madison Plitt (Jacksonville).

Led by sophomore Jane Brewer, Century held a nearly two-to-one advantage in draw controls and controlled the vast majority of ground balls in building a 7-1 lead after the first 13:34.

“We lost two of our best players, and a lot of us have roles to fill,” Little said. “I think everyone is kind of finding their role now, and that’s what’s going to get us back to the state semis and state finals.”

Added Stanton: “I think we really worked together, passing the ball and working hard on defense. And draws were great.”

Century's Jasmine Stanton winds up to shoot in the first half of a game against Dulaney on Monday. Stanton had six goals as the No. 12 Knights cruised to a 21-9 victory over the No. 11 Lions in both teams' season opener. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Senior midfielder/attacker Megan Hoskins (Towson) had three goals for Dulaney (0-1), which struggled with Century’s speed at times but played some of its best lacrosse after picking up its fourth card with 23:53 left, which left the Lions a man down — and later two — for most of the second half.

This was just the first many tough games on the schedule for the Lions, who, aside from facing Baltimore County rivals such as Hereford, also are venturing outside of the county to face up-and-coming private school contender Maryvale, nationally ranked Glenelg Country and defending 3A state champion Marriotts Ridge.

“Playing a team like that in Game One off the bat … we knew it was going to be tough,” Dulaney coach Kristi Korrow said. “We like playing a tough schedule because it always prepares us better for a state [tournament] run. I told the girls, ‘This is going to be a game we remember all season. We’ll refer back to this game throughout to remember what we should not do and what we need to fix.’”

Goals: C — Stanton 6, Little 6, A. Hackett 4, L. Hackett 3, Carfine, Sandbank; D — Hoskins 3, Connor 2, Emde 2, Schmidt 2.

Assists: C — Stanton 4, Little 2, Carfine, A. Hackett, L. Hackett; D — Connor, Emde, Fowler, Hoskins, Sims.

Saves: C — Balchune 6. Mullinix 3, Zepp 1; D — Puente 5, Brody 3.

Half: C, 11-5