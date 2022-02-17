The beginning of the end: Centennial freshman Calvin Kraisser, the last of five brothers, primed to add to wrestling family legacy

A big smile comes over Centennial wrestling coach Cliff Kraisser the moment the question is asked. When it’s repeated minutes later to his youngest son, Calvin, a standout freshman for the Eagles, the reaction is identical.
With the Howard County tournament starting Friday and the region and state tournaments the following weekends, what is this time of year like for the state’s most prominent wrestling family?
“It gets really hectic, very loud,” said Calvin, the youngest and the last of five wrestling siblings to wear the Centennial singlet. “Everybody is excited about what’s coming up next. It’s toward the end of the season and this is what you’ve been working for all year.”
For as long as he remembers, Calvin closely watched and learned from his older brothers — Brian (2010 Centennial grad), Nathan (’12), Austin (’16) and Jason (’19) — as they successfully represented Centennial wrestling. The quartet’s collective work produced staggering numbers: 14 county titles, 12 region titles and 11 state crowns.
Now Calvin has his turn to add to the family legacy as he takes a 17-0 record into the Howard County tournament at Glenelg this weekend. After wrestling most of the season at 138 pounds, Calvin is the No. 1 seed at 132.
“Watching my brothers, it just made me feel like, ‘Wow, I just want to be exactly like that,’” he said. “I was always looking up to them and wishing I could be there someday and now I’m here. It makes me feel special.”
Before he stepped onto the mat this season, Calvin felt two kinds of pressure. First was representing the family and carrying on the storied success. Second was carving out his own identity.
Appreciative of all the help his brothers have provided, along with the time he spends daily with his father, Calvin feels like he is now standing on his own with 10 pins in his 17 victories.
“It’s really fun just to have everybody know my name now and be my own person because I’ve been in their footsteps,” he said. “I’m just doing the best I can — that’s all you can really do — just working really hard in the [practice] room and it just adds up.”
With his final son now coming through the Centennial pipeline, Cliff Kraisser isn’t feeling sentimental just yet, saying that won’t come until Calvin’s senior year. But he’s making sure to savor the priceless time he gets to share with Calvin each day in the wrestling room.
The ninth-year head coach, who has been with the program for 15 years and coached all his sons, sees a lot of similar qualities in Calvin to the other Kraissers. Most notably, he brings a nonstop work ethic and dominates in the top position. He’s also seen him quickly come into his own with improved footwork and all-around confidence.
“It’s nice to see him mature and become more of a leader,” said Cliff, a Centennial graduate who won a state title in 1983 before becoming the captain of the Virginia Tech wrestling team.
“He’s better now than he was at the start of the season, so that’s nice to see him making progress. I don’t want to jinx him or put any additional pressure on him, but I’m excited to see what he can do.”
The Kraisser foundation, laid down by Cliff and his wife, Kerri, is basic: What you put into anything is what you get out.
On the wrestling mat, the success has overflowed.
From Brian to Nathan to Austin to Jason and now Calvin, the Kraisser brothers have had their hands raised 608 times for Centennial.
Each found their own path to winning with their own styles. Brian set the tone by grinding and outworking his opponents. Nathan was a true technician, always a move ahead of his opponents. Austin was the most physical, beating opponents by going right at them. Jason combined technique and power with a nasty mean streak that put fear in opponents. So far with Calvin, Cliff has seen flashes of all of his older brothers in his arsenal.
“What’s been amazing is to watch them all have their own skill set that sets them apart from each other and also makes them elite,” said former River Hill standout wrestler and coach Brandon Lauer, who went 111-0 in three varsity seasons. “You can also see their common traits in the way they wrestle — their intensity, their work ethic — all those things that come into play. But I think it’s hard to say, ‘Oh, well, this one was better than this one because of X, Y and Z. I think they each have a unique kind of style which makes it exciting because it’s not the same old, same old. It’s cool to see all of them have their own identity.”
Jason, who along with Nathan completed a four-year sweep of county, region and state titles, tops the wins list with a 159-4 mark. Austin, who went 154-8 and brought home four county and region titles to go with three state crowns, said the success started at home, where the living room was often converted into a wrestling mat. Both currently wrestle at Iowa State in the Big 12 Conference after transferring from Campbell University.
“We’ve always had this kind of brotherly rivalry competition where we all want to be the best when we compete against each other and that drives us to be better,” Austin said. “Competing with each other just in who can work the hardest, who can run the fastest, all the stuff adds up so that when we do go out there and compete, we’re like we have each others’ backs and because we’ve worked so hard competing against each other, it’s a way we make each other better.”
All the success is proudly shared and extends to the volleyball-playing daughters Brandi (2014 Centennial grad) and current senior Holli.
“One of the things we’ve always told our kids is that God created us as a family and that we’re always to support one another in whatever way is needed,” said Kerri, who was a successful gymnast. “Your brother is your brother on purpose and sisters, too — it’s not an accident. So we like them to support one another, help one another. I always tell them that that warms a mother’s heart to see their kids loving each other — there’s no feeling like that.”
The Kraissers’ trophy case has long spilled over and the many celebrations have been cherished.
One day in particular — March 5, 2016 — stands out.
In less than a two-hour stretch that afternoon, Austin capped his high school career with his third straight state crown and Jason won his first of four as a freshman. In between victories, Nathan, a senior at Campbell, won the Southern Conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA championships, where he went on to become the program’s first All-American wrestler.
While Kerri was in attendance in Asheville, North Carolina, to support Nathan, the match was seen by the rest of the Kraisser clan at the state tournament on Cliff’s phone.
“They love to compete with each other. But, honestly, they’re each others’ biggest supporters, too,” Cliff said. “They want their brothers to do the best they can, to win and have as much success as they can, so they’re always there to help each other and it’s fun.”
Although there might be added pressure in following his brothers, Calvin believes there are many more benefits. He’s had a front-row seat to see how they’ve handled their mat success, and the advice continues to pour in. He’s learned that this is the time of year when you go that much harder at the start of matches to take control.
Glenelg coach Matt Bichner, a state champion for the Gladiators in 2006 and the school’s current coach, expects to see the Kraisser norm when Calvin takes to the mat this weekend and beyond.
“Calvin is a great kid,” he said. “He’s a very hard worker and listens when you instruct him, so he is constantly improving. He shares that same tenacity and fearlessness that all the Kraissers have. Even if he is down in the match, he continues to score points and work, which is all you can ask for as a coach. They are a great family, so when Calvin graduates it will be very odd to not have them competing in Howard County.”
Practice was set to start in a few minutes on Monday when Cliff and Calvin were enjoying more time together in the wrestling office. “How many state titles are we at?” Calvin asks.
He’s determined and working hard to make sure more are on the way.
“I just feel like I’m doing the most I can to help my family keep going up, getting more state titles and I feel I can do as much as they have,” he said.