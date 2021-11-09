Westminster volleyball advances to region final with four-set win over Marriotts Ridge

The Westminster Owls found themselves in an unfamiliar place in the Class 3A East Region I semifinal. They actually dropped a set.
The Owls didn’t let that deter them, however, as they rallied to win the third and fourth sets and defeated visiting Marriotts Ridge, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16.
Cassi Shields led the Owls with 31 kills, while Emma Reaves pitched in 10 kills of her own.
The victory sets up a showdown for the regional crown between No. 5 Howard, which beat Centennial In five sets in the other semifinal, and the sixth-ranked Owls on Wednesday night.
Westminster (15-0) led for most of the first set, but the Mustangs (10-6) kept clawing their way back, finally tying the set at 20. The Owls, behind a thundering kill and a key block by Shields, won five of the next six points to take the first set, 25-21.
The second set was much the same, but it was Marriotts Ridge that mounted the challenge at the end. With the teams again tied at 20, the Mustangs got a big block and kill from Rhisen Davis (13 kills), along with two more kills from Vivian O’Brien to take the set, 25-23.
“It’s the first time we’ve lost a set at home all year,” said Westminster coach Evan Frock. “I think maybe that kind of woke us up a little.”
Shields had her best set of the match in the third. Westminster began to figure a way around the Mustangs’ block, and she contributed nine kills in a convincing 25-18 win.
The fourth set was all Westminster. With the set tied at 1, Westminster’s Ellie Yaider served nine straight service winners to stretch the lead to 10-1. Try as it may, Marriotts Ridge just couldn’t seem to get Yaider off the service line.
With the Owls leading 24-12, Marriotts Ridge fought off four match points before finally falling on — fittingly — a Shields kill.
“We made some adjustments and they started to pay off,” said Frock. “They were setting some really good blocks, and our hitters started to find ways around those. Our setter (Faith Mohr) did a great job of setting up our outsides, too.”
Shields, who will play volleyball at Division II Cedarville University in Ohio next year, said it was a team effort that won the match for the Owls.
“They were a very consistent, scrappy team, and it took us a while to figure them out,” said Shields. “They didn’t send us any free balls and made us work for everything we got. Once we started working together, we were alright.”
“We got outplayed by one player,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Jamie Bullock. “We lost the match more because of the mistakes we made than what they were doing. We have a young team, and all three of my pins are juniors. I was proud of the effort we made. You saw how the ending went. They put forth a great effort, and you really can’t ask for any more than that.”