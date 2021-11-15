xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore-area high school student-athletes participate in fall 2021 National Signing Day

Nov 15, 2021

The early signing period for high school athletes around the country kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 10. All senior student-athletes intending to play a sport, other than football, at a Division I or Division II institution are now able to sign an NCAA National Letter of Intent for 2022-23 enrollment. Here is a collection of photos of athletes throughout the Baltimore Metro region making their college commitments official during the fall 2021 signing period.

(If you have a signing photo of a local athlete participating in signing day that we are missing, email timschwartz@baltsun.com or bkennedy@baltsun.com with: a high-quality image, name of the athlete, name of their high school, the college they are signing with, and the sport they will be playing)

