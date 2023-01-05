No. 7 New Town boys basketball bounces back with 80-42 win over Catonsville

The New Town boys basketball team was glad to quickly get back on its home court Wednesday after a rough loss the night before, one the No. 7 Titans described as embarrassing.

Baltimore County rival Catonsville, which entered riding an early-season surge, was the unfortunate opponent.

The host Titans clamped down on defense early, scored the game’s first 17 points and had three players reach double figures in points by the half. The result was an 80-42 win for New Town, which showed resolve after an uncharacteristic 95-43 loss at No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday.

Led by Cam Sparrow’s 19 points and strong all-around performance, the Titans improved to 6-2, while the Comets fell to 6-2. Arrington Greenfield added 16 points, Jaleel Hawkins had 15 and Jaden Brown scored 10 for New Town.

“I think we bounced back today,” New Town coach Derek Wise said. “I think guys understood what took place yesterday, understood this was a division game and we still have our goal in sight, so we needed to respond to stay the course.”

From left, New Town boys basketball players Arrington Greenfield, Jaleel Hawkins and Cam Sparrow pose for a photo after a win over Catonsville on Jan. 4, 2023. (Glenn Graham)

The Titans got a basket from Sparrow on their opening possession, but it was their defense and the Comets being off the mark that helped them build a 17-0 advantage that was never threatened. Strong work on the boards, sharing the basketball and 3-pointers from Cam Kirkland and Hawkins came before Brown’s follow made it 17-0 with 1:58 to play.

The Comets, who got a game-high 20 points from Colin Harshman, found their shooting touch in the second quarter but were never able to cut the advantage under double digits the rest of the game.

Sparrow was pleased and not surprised with how well the Titans responded after Tuesday’s performance.

“We just came in thinking it was a new day and didn’t want to dwell on the past,” he said. “We came in and got all the anger out that we had from yesterday. Me and my guys talked about it last night and this morning and we could have did better and then we came out today and did it. It’s a long road, we got a lot of games left and we can’t dwell on one game. We got to keep moving forward and keep working together and do what we do in practice.”

The Comets, under first-year coach and alum Jason Harris, had a big win over No. 8 Meade to highlight their strong start to the season. They relied on rebounding, strong defense and clutch shooting to claim a breakthrough 68-58 road win over the Mustangs on Dec. 27.

But in a key league division game against a New Town team that has been a longtime power, they were unable to deliver a repeat performance. A 3-pointer from Dominic Brogdon cut the Titans’ lead to 20-9 early in the second quarter, but the home team pulled away with 10-0 run, including six points from Greenfield.

“If we’re going to give up that many points, we’re going to have to put some points on the board, too,” Harris said. “Our emphasis was no rebounds, play good defense, but if you’re offense is also stale, that’s a bad combination.”

Both teams continue Baltimore County play Friday with home games set for 5:30 p.m. New Town looks to keep rolling against Overlea, while the Catonsville aims to bounce back against Lansdowne.

C — Brogdon 10, Harshman 20, Mekonen 2, Gould 6, Owens 3, Patterson 1. Totals: 14 11-23 42

NT — Sparrow 19, Greenfield 16, Hawkins 15, Brown 10, Kirkland 7, Suleiman 1, Batts 5, Allen 4, Foreman 3. Totals: 30 10-20 80

Half: NT, 41-22