Catholic softball clinches No. 1 seed in IAAM playoffs with 7-2 victory over St. John’s Catholic Prep

Catholic went down to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference after going 3-12 (0-8 IAAM) in 2019 in the A Conference.
The Cubs (8-2, 8-0 IAAM) are now the No. 1 seed heading into the B Conference playoffs with a 7-2 victory over St. John’s Catholic Prep on Thursday.
Coach Derrick Adams took over the program before the 2019 season and has seen a marked change in the confidence and preparedness of his team.
“I’m excited, I’m ecstatic of what they’ve been able to accomplish,” Adams said. “We coached them — coached them up from the beginning. It’s actually a continuation of what we instilled in the girls last year. We carried that over to this year when we got the contributions from the freshmen. The returning seniors who didn’t play last year came back and are adding onto that. They came together as a team, they’re playing together as a team with solid defense and timely hitting. We’ve been getting it done.”
A big portion of the team’s strength comes from the freshmen. Kaylah Morosko is one of them, getting it done from the circle Thursday with six innings of two-run ball. Morosko walked three, allowed five hits and struck out five. She’s grouped together in a pitching staff that includes fellow first-year player Ally McBride and currently injured junior Justine Kuszewski that’s packed a punch.
“I love it. Ally can shut down a game whenever she needs to,” Morosko said. “She always picks me up when I’m having a hard time in games. I really like our pitching staff this year and Justine, if she can come back for playoffs, she’ll try to pitch. We have a really good three. We’ll have three good pitchers to make it through the playoffs.”
As for the oft-mentioned McBride, she continued to damage softballs. She went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. One of her hits came on a two-out home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. McBride took the pitch and sent it over the left-field fence. Her goal was just to be a rock for her team.
“You never come into a game thinking it’s going to be an easy win or a really hard loss,” McBride said. “You have to play your heart out the whole game, the whole time. Putting in the timely hitting and helping Kaylah out and helping the whole team out feel really great. It’s because as a team, we all need to work together and if one person can do one good thing for the rest of the team, it brings up everyone’s spirits.”
The Cubs took a 1-0 lead after second baseman Sara Green drove in Morosko on a sacrifice fly. Catholic went on to score three more runs in the second inning as Johanna Roche reached base on a walk, followed by Emily Bonnett reaching on an error and then Catherine Stock reaching on a bunt single. Morosko came to the plate and was hit by a pitch to score Roche. McBride walked to score another run and Stock later scored on a wild pitch.
Kate DelGrippo began the fourth inning with a double for St. John’s Catholic Prep. She was driven in by Emily Mackintosh to make it 5-1. McBride gave her team a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth with her home run. DelGrippo reached base in the sixth inning with a single and later scored on a Kaitlin Murphy sacrifice fly. Morosko singled and later was driven in by Cristen Roche to put Catholic up 7-2.
St. John’s Catholic Prep coach Tim Murphy saw his team begin to inch back Thursday. He understands that his team is still in the process of building and he’s hopeful for the Vikings’ future.
“I look at every game the same — the big thing with this team is getting them to believe,” Murphy said. “Most of these girls have never even touched a softball in their life. I’ve got three girls that have been playing this sport since they were about eight or nine years old. It’s getting them to believe in themselves that they can compete with these better teams.”
Runs...Hits...Errors
CHS (8-2, 8-0) 7.......8.......1
SJCP (2-7, 2-7) 2......5.......2