Spalding boys basketball star Cam Whitmore selected to play in McDonald’s All-American game

Whitmore, who on Aug. 30 narrowed his college choices to Villanova, North Carolina and Illinois before committing to the Wildcats in October, is ranked No. 15 nationally in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports after entering the summer outside of the top 100. ESPN lists him as a four-star recruit and the No. 29 player overall, while Rivals ranks him No. 22 in the class. Whitmore is rated the top player in Maryland by all three publications.