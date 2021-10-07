Spalding boys basketball star Cam Whitmore, a five-star recruit, commits to Villanova

Archbishop Spalding boys basketball star Cam Whitmore announced on CBS Sports on Thursday that he has committed to play at Villanova.
The explosive 6-foot-7 forward, set to start his fourth varsity season with the Cavaliers, was named the Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year in his condensed junior season in 2021-21. He averaged 22 points and 11.7 rebounds in leading Spalding to a 12-3 record.
Whitmore, who on Aug. 30 narrowed his choices to Villanova, North Carolina and Illinois, is a five-star recruit ranked No. 21 nationally in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports after entering the summer outside of the top 100. ESPN lists him as a four-star recruit and the No. 36 player overall, while Rivals ranks him No. 22 in the class. Whitmore is rated the top player in Maryland by all three publications.
Whitmore follows former Spalding standout Derrick Snowden, a 2000 graduate and BCL Hall of Famer, to Villanova. More recently, Mount Saint Joseph grad Phil Booth, a 2014 grad, enjoyed a standout four-year career at Villanova that included a national championship in his freshman season.
