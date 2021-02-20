Spalding forward Cam Whitmore nets 30 points in 56-48 win over Mount Saint Joseph in boys basketball

“When we watched the film, they understood that defense is effort and attitude,” Pratt said. “We talk about championship effort. We’ve got to play together as one. We’re an athletic team and we have some size, but all five guys have got to rebound. We preach togetherness, toughness. These guys have been together for a long time, even before I got to coach them. This is the most that they’ve talked during timeouts, at halftime and being positive was another great thing too. No one was frustrated and we sat our focus on winning this game.”