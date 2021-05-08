Looking to hit its stride, Calvert Hall lacrosse rolls past Severn, 16-6

Coming off a loss and taking an uncharacteristic .500 mark into Friday’s game at Severn, the Calvert Hall lacrosse team was banking on a get-well performance with the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference playoffs fast approaching.
The Cardinals delivered.
Sophomore Shuey Kelly contributed six goals and an assist, and senior Mic Kelly added five goals to pace the offense, while junior goalie Tommy Lubin made 11 saves as Calvert Hall forged ahead in the second quarter and dominated from there for a 16-6 win over the Admirals.
Following Tuesday’s 14-8 loss to Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall coach Bryan Kelly had a meeting with some of his senior leaders about the team’s expectations. The Cardinals (5-4, 5-4 MIAA) have won the past three league championships — the last coming in 2019 — but have yet to win two straight games this season. They’ll have a chance to make it two straight Tuesday when they close the regular season at home against Loyola Blakefield with game time set for 4 p.m.
Getting back on track was Friday’s priority.
“I thought we picked it up today — played with good effort,” Mic Kelly said. “We’ve had some great practices with high energy and more high energy in this game, so it’s perfect to peak right before the playoffs — that’s what we’re looking for.”
With the game tied at 2 late in the first quarter, the Cardinals got a goal from Shuey Kelly with 10 second left to carry a lead into the second quarter they never relinquished. Jordan Wray, Shuey Kelly and two straight from Mic Kelly put them up 7-2 with 3:35 left in the half.
The Admirals, who got two goals and an assist from Paul Baldwin, cut the lead to 9-5 with 5:23 to play in the third quarter before the Cardinals pulled away in the steady rain.
“I think we played a good four quarters,” said senior captain Ethan Long, who finished with one goal and two assists. “In the beginning, we struggled with some ground balls, but Coach Kelly told us if we win the ground balls, don’t turn the ball over and keep tracking on defense, we’ll be fine. We definitely needed this one.”
In falling to 7-5 overall and 4-5 in league play, the young Admirals — who have eight sophomores and two freshmen getting regular playing time — continued to work hard and brought enthusiasm throughout Friday’s game. Youthful mistakes showed up as the game wore on. Sophomore goalie Will Perez Jr. finished with eight saves.
“We talk a lot about taking punches and giving punches and it’s a game of runs and stopping certain runs,” said Severn coach Joe Christie. “Today, Calvert Hall got a run and I thought we fought back a little bit and then our youth showed a little in some of the mental mistakes we made there in the third quarter.”
With his squad in the midst of a three-game slide, Christie is hoping a bounce back win against rival St. Mary’s on Tuesday could provide needed momentum heading into the playoffs.
Goals: CH – S. Kelly 6, M. Kelly 5, Long, Dean, Wray, Duggan, Vasile;
S – Baldwin 2, Sherill, Todd, Sotiropolous-Lawrence, Dring. Assists: CH – S. Kelly, Long 2, Dean 2, Wray, McAuliffe, Young, Lubin; S – Darrow, Baldwin. Saves: CH – Lubin 11, Mercaldo 2; S – Perez Jr. 8. Half: CH, 8-4