Calvert Hall golf coach Drew Forester holds Zoom quiz for team during coronavirus outbreak

Families, friends and co-workers have gathered on Zoom to create memories with one another on video calls during the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic. Calvert Hall’s golf team put its own spin on a Wednesday night Zoom call, with coach Drew Forester and assistant coach Brian Hubbard administering a quiz.
The 10 members of the varsity squad were split into teams of two. The Masters would have been played April 9–12 and Forester held the quiz for a fun evening with his team. Eventually, sophomores Lorenzo Sanz and Jack Langford came away victorious with the answer to this question: Who was the winner of the 1994 Masters? It was Spaniard José María Olazábal.
Prior to holding the quiz on Zoom, Forester texted his entire roster to brush up on their Masters history — from 1986 to 2019 — without context to keep them on their toes. The tournament, usually held each April, just so happens to be Forester’s favorite contest of the golf season.
“The Masters is by far my favorite tournament of the year and I’m always impressing upon my guys that you have to know golf history,” Forester said. “I’m a little bit of a golf history junkie. So, it kind of bleeds over — for better or for worse. I just wanted them to know something about The Masters. If we would’ve been in-season, we would’ve been playing this week.
“I would’ve definitely done this with them and we would’ve had a ‘Pick the Winner’ contest. I always do something around The Masters and I just thought over the weekend ‘I really need to get something put together and have a good evening with those guys even though it’s over the internet.”
During the preseason, Forester rallied his team to work out and keep their minds sharp. Much of February and early March brought favorable weather and an opportunity to practice for two to three days of week. In its first match, Calvert Hall won 18-3 against St. John’s (D.C.).
While the team was on the sixth hole, the bad news struck.
Unfortunately for Forester and his team, both their golf season and The Masters were postponed. On March 12, Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a news conference that schools would be closed for at least two weeks and on top of it all, the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association suspended all spring sporting events.
“It felt like you lost your last match of the year and the season just ended,” Forester said. “It felt like that — it felt like today we have a season and tomorrow, we can’t practice, we can’t get together. So, it definitely felt weird. We held out hope that after those first two weeks, we would get back in. Now, obviously, we don’t know what’s going on.”
Forester is often a guest on Glenn Clark Radio for PressBox, where the two are quizzed by producer Kyle Ottenheimer. Usually, the quizzes are for enjoyment, just as the one that he gave his team and he was glad to be the one on the giving instead of receiving end.
“Well, the good news in this one is that the odds weren’t stacked against me, whenever I do it with Glenn,” Forester said while laughing. “But it was cool because I gave them the questions and knew all of the answers. It was neat to see the camaraderie — that’s the one thing that I think we really had on our team — we had a good culture.
“We have a lot of kids that like each other on the course and off of the course. So, that warmed my heart — hearing them laugh again and missed being around them.”