Calvert Hall names Dan Mulford as its new athletic director, replacing retiring Lou Eckerl

Calvert Hall has named Dan Mulford its next athletic director, the Towson school announced Thursday.

The 2005 graduate will take over for retiring AD Lou Eckerl on July 1. A student-athlete at Calvert Hall who went on to play lacrosse and earn a bachelor’s degree in business marketing at Robert Morris, Mulford returned to Calvert Hall in 2016 serving as the assistant director of admissions and an assistant lacrosse coach.

The Towson native will oversee a highly successful Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association athletic program that features 40 teams competing in 17 sports. This school year, the Cardinals have brought home 10 conference championships in the various sports and levels with the varsity baseball team, led by coach Eckerl, still competing for a crown.

“I am deeply committed to continuing the strong tradition of academic and athletic excellence at our institution,” Dan Mulford said in a release. “As a former athlete at The Hall, I understand the intricacies that athletics play in the education of our young men. It is an honor to be given the opportunity to lead the premier athletic department in the State of Maryland. I look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence of Calvert Hall Athletics.”

Brother John Kane, president of Calvert Hall, expressed excitement in Mulford taking over for Eckerl, who spent 40 years at the helm.

“Dan has demonstrated his abilities as our Director of Admissions and as a coach. He understands the role of athletics at Calvert Hall and within the community,” Kane stated. “Lou Eckerl retires with a strong program in place, and we look forward to Dan Mulford continuing to make it better.”

Before his return to Calvert Hall, Mulford headed the health and physical education department at Winchester Thurston School in Pittsburgh. He also was the school’s leadership academy director.

Calvert Hall Principal Chuck Stembler said: “We are blessed to have someone of Dan’s dedication and caliber leading the athletics department. He will be a tremendous asset as we look to build on an already solid foundation.”

Eckerl, who turned 70 in April, still has work left on the diamond with his No. 2 Cardinals currently in the winners’ bracket in the MIAA playoffs — set to visit No. 1 Archbishop Spalding Thursday afternoon.

In his 21 years coaching at Calvert Hall, he has guided the Cardinals to eight MIAA A Conference titles and earlier this season surpassed his predecessor, Joe Binder, as the program’s all-time wins leader. Including his three years coaching at Cardinal Gibbons before his tenure at Calvert Hall, Eckerl has over 500 career wins.