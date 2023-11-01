MIAA A Conference soccer quarterfinals: No. 4 McDonogh edges No. 11 Calvert Hall, 3-1; No. 7 Spalding advances

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

McDonogh's Javier Brown, left, celebrates his goal, which was assisted by teammate Blake Lloyd, right, in the first half of an MIAA A Conference quarterfinal against Calvert Hall on Tuesday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

For McDonogh boys soccer, an early goal was followed by some quality defending in the first half against visiting Calvert Hall on Tuesday.

Afterward, the No. 4 Eagles delivered the knockout punch in claiming a 3-1 win over the two-time defending champion and No. 11 Cardinals in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference quarterfinals.

Freshman Javier Brown scored six minutes in and after handling some considerable pressure from the Cardinals, the Eagles put the game away with goals from Kobe Keomany and Emmett Kershner.

McDonogh, the No. 3 seed, improves to 10-3-5 and will face travel to No. 2 and second-seeded John Carroll (10-2-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal. Calvert Hall, seeded sixth, finishes its season with a 7-9-3 record.

Keomany, the team’s dynamic senior midfielder who missed the final weeks of the regular season with an injury, showed quality form and his vital goal that made it 2-0 was a microcosm of the team’s effort on Tuesday.

He made an extended run through the middle, had it temporarily knocked away by Calvert Hall defender Colin Kelly before recovering and precisely finishing from 10 yards. The goal, coming with 30 minutes left, was followed by a cleanly struck penalty kick by Kershner five minutes later to give the Eagles a comfortable cushion.

“It was a great team performance,” Keomany said. “My first game back and I didn’t know what to expect. Everyone fought as hard as they possibly could and I think leading up to all the practices we had coming into it, we were determined, locked in and ready to go.”

When Brown collected an errant clear attempt on the right side and lofted a shot from 16 yards six minutes in, the Eagles had the all-important opening goal.

McDonogh's Emmett Kershner shoots and scores on a penalty kick Tuesday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Suddenly trailing, the Cardinals settled into the game with more urgency but weren’t able to break through with the pressure they created for stretches of the first half.

Quality one-on-one defending from the Eagles back line — Bogue Hahn, Shaun Hauserman, Aidan Smith and Kershner — played big with goalie Jason Broome (four saves) handling everything that got to him.

“We had a stretch where they were playing a lot in our end — weren’t creating a lot of clear chances, but half chances — and looking like they may score where we had to get through that 10-, 15-minute period,” McDonogh coach Brandon Quaranta said. “With a young group — in the beginning of the year, I’m not sure we wouldn’t have conceded at that point. Now, we’ve matured a little bit with some of our senior leaders showing us how to get through that. We were able to go get that second goal early in the second half and take it from there.”

Next up for McDonogh is John Carroll, which took Calvert Hall to overtime before falling in last year’s championship game. The teams split their two regular season games — the Patriots claimed a 2-1 win on Sept. 26 before the Eagles won, 3-2, on Thursday.

“In the playoffs, every game is going to be very hard,” Keomany said. “We have to have the same mentality and come out the same way, come ready to play hard and score as many goals as possible.”

After graduating the storied program’s finest class — last year’s team went unbeaten — and then contending with injuries from the start this season, the Cardinals never were able to find their top form.

Standout senior forward Ryan Henneman was the last of the significant injuries on Tuesday, going down late in the first half with a leg injury and unable to return.

“Giving up that early goal certainly hurts, but we had some chances later in the first half when we were pressing a little and unfortunately couldn’t get anything in. Disappointing ending,” said Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand. “It was a challenge all year, just trying to fit the pieces together and getting guys back healthy. Overall, I thought we got a lot out of the group with all the challenges that came.”

McDonogh's Valentino Quaranta, left, collides with Calvert Hall goalie Jacob Peace in the first half Tuesday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding knocks off Curley in OT

Michael Lonergan tapped home Gavin Earl’s shot from 25 yards out 30 seconds into the first 10-minute overtime period to lead the fourth-seeded and No. 7 Cavaliers (9-5-4) past fifth-seeded and No. 9 Curley.

Spalding travels to No. 1 Loyola Blakefield (12-0-4) Thursday at 7 p.m. in the other semifinal.

Tied at 1 at halftime, the Cavaliers defense, behind a 10-save performance from goalie Clif Nehman, held off steady pressure from the Friars (12-5-6) during the second half to set up Lonergan’s overtime game-winner. Earl’s heavy shot was turned aside by Curley goalie Joe Yakim but stayed at the goal line for Lonergan to put away.

“Super pleased, super proud,” Spalding coach Fred Sporrer said. “We were on the back foot in the second half — Curley was really good and pressed us hard. But we fought through it and were able to grind it out. It was truly a grit win.”

The Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Chris Kin converted a penalty kick. But the Friars were quick to respond as Landon Beckman tied the game six minutes later.

In addition to Neman’s work in goal, Sporrer credited center back Declan Karney for holding the defense together during the Friars’ strong attack in the second half. Sam Botero-Santin played well through the middle with Kin a constant threat up front for the winners.

In the regular season, Spalding and Loyola opened the regular season with a 1-1 tie on Aug. 29 before the Dons edged the Cavaliers, 1-0, on Sept. 28.

McDonogh 3, Calvert Hall 1

Goals: CH — Moran; M — Brown, Keomany, Kershner.

Assists: CH — Nock.

Saves: CH — Peace 4; M — Broome 4.

Half: 1-0, M

Archbishop Spalding 2, Archbishop Curley 1 (OT)

Goals: AC — Beckman; AS — Kin, Mi. Lonergan.

Assists: AC — Price; AS — Thomas, Earl.

Saves: AC — Yakim 3; AS — Nehman 10.

Half: 1-1