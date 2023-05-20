No. 1 McDonogh boys lacrosse repeats as MIAA A Conference champs with 14-5 win over No. 2 Calvert Hall

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

McDonogh Eagles midfielder Bogue Hahn (3) slips backward, yet manages to maintain ball control as Calvert Hall Cardinals short stick defensive midfielder Donovan Lewis (14) defends during the MIAA-A conference boys' lacrosse championship at Loyola Maryland University's Ridley Field Complex Friday May 19, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

As the area’s No. 1 ranked team for the majority of the season, McDonogh boys lacrosse had consistent stretches of excellent play.

It turns out the Eagles saved their best for the first quarter of Friday night’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship against Calvert Hall.

Advertisement

More than ready for the moment and crisp in every phase, they opened with seven unanswered goals in the pivotal 12 minutes of play.

By game’s end, McDonogh convincingly made it two straight championships, claiming a 14-5 win over the No. 2 Cardinals at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

Advertisement

The area’s most dangerous attack was at its best. Sophomore Brendan Millon finished with five goals and one assist, junior Luke Miller had three goals and four assists and Brendan’s older brother McCabe, a standout senior, had one goal and four assists.

McDonogh's Ben Bavar (14) follows Oliver Wack, center, as the team rushes to its fans after defeating Calvert Hall, 14-5, on Friday night at Loyola Maryland's Ridley Athletic Complex to win its second straight MIAA A Conference title. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

In capturing the program’s fifth A Conference crown, McDonogh (17-1) becomes only the third team to win back-to-back titles since the league started in 1996. Loyola Blakefield won consecutive titles in 2007 and 2008, and Calvert Hall — with crowns in 2017, 2018 and 2019 — is the only program to win three straight.

“There’s a reason why it’s not done very often because it’s incredibly hard to do,” McDonogh coach Andy Hilgartner said. “Every year is different and you never know with your seniors and with the team coming off a championship how you’re going to be. But the leadership we had with our seniors was so incredible and I just think we were very driven this year to get out and chase it and not try to defend it.”

The Eagles took hold of the game from the onset and were never threatened.

Brendan Millon opened the scoring two minutes into play and finished with three first-quarter goals, only a portion of the Eagles’ offensive production in in them taking a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

Controlling faceoffs, buckling down on defense and efficiently running their attack, the Eagles made it 8-0 before Ryan Botek scored the Cardinals’ first goal with 4:40 to play in the first half.

After surviving an overtime scare in Tuesday’s 8-7 semifinal win against Boys’ Latin, Hilgartner sensed his team was loose and confident coming into play. Standout senior defenseman AJ Marsh said the fast start made the rest of the game more comfortable.

McDonogh attackman Brendan Millon (41) reacts after scoring the game's first goal against Calvert Hall in Friday night's MIAA A Conference championship game at Loyola Maryland's Ridley Athletic Complex. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“Coming into the game, we knew they were going to be locked in too, but we came out strong and it showed,” he said. “To come out right off the bat and do that, there’s no better feeling. To have that nice pad to sit on the rest of the game — obviously we’re going to keep coming — but to have that lead that we could kind of sit on helps take away the nerves.”

Advertisement

The Millon brothers had two defining moments during the special night.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The first came in the third quarter when Virginia-bound McCabe found Branden at the right of the cage, setting up a nifty behind-the-shoulder goal that made it 10-3. Later, in the midst of the jubilant celebration, the two had an embrace to further savor the moment.

“[McCabe] texted me this morning with an unbelievable note just saying how proud he is of me and how much we mean to each other and how happy these past two years have been,” Brendan said. “I’m so grateful to get to share this moment with him. To do it with your friends and the people you go to school with is one thing, but to do it with your own blood is something else. So I’m so proud of him and I love him so much and I’m going to miss him.”

McDonogh's Brendan Millon, facing camera, hugs his older brother McCabe Millon after winning the MIAA A Conference title Friday night. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Last year, the Eagles floundered early in the regular season before earning the sixth and final playoff spot and winning three playoffs games to prevail.

This year’s team only had one blip — a 14-13 loss to Loyola Blakefield on April 14 — and were otherwise the class of the league. On Friday, Ben Firlie added three goals and goalie Aidan Seibel made seven saves.

For the Cardinals, who finished with an 11-6 mark, there was no reason to hang their heads in making it to the season’s final day. They started the season 1-4 and opened league play with a tough 13-3 loss against St. Mary’s before finding their way. On Friday, the Eagles simply had too much.

Advertisement

“They just got a ton of talent. We just didn’t come out the way we needed to and we didn’t do the things we worked on,” Calvert Hall coach Bryan Kelly said. “But the kids played hard and they had a great year. We started 1-4 and I don’t think anybody thought we would be where we are today. I’m just proud of them and honored to be their coach. They’re a great group of kids, high-character kids, and they worked hard. "

Goals: CH — Botek 2, Hottle 2, Duggan; M — B. Millon 5, Kasten, Firlie 3, Miller 3, Christmas, M. Millon Assists: CH — S. Kelly 2, Steele; M — Miller 4, B. Millon, M. Millon 4 Saves: CH — Swartz 7; M — Seibel 7 Half: M, 9-3