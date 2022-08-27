No. 1 Calvert Hall soccer gets past No. 2 McDonogh, 1-0, on Ben Madore’s overtime goal

Senior-laden and championship tested, the Calvert Hall soccer team has plenty of candidates to come through in big moments this season.

On Friday, tested against their biggest rival McDonogh in a rematch of last year’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title game, the Cardinals found their latest overtime hero in Ben Madore.

Closely marked just outside the penalty area, Madore hit a clean strike that curled into the upper right corner. The goal came with 2:02 left in the first 10-minute overtime, lifting the No. 1 Cardinals past the No. 2 Eagles, 1-0.

On a hot day on visiting turf, the Cardinals, who are ranked No. 3 nationally in Prep Soccer’s Fall Fab 50 poll, did not bring their best game. But they were determined to grind out three points.

Calvert Hall improved to 2-0 on the season, both league wins, while McDonogh, which played without four starters because of injury, fell to 0-2.

Pressing in the overtime period after uneven play in regulation, the Cardinals got the result they wanted thanks in large part to Madore’s quality finish.

“Really, we got the win off our desire,” Madore said. “I didn’t have a lot of time because the defender stepped up. I squared up to him and took a touch to my right foot and thank God I hit it well and it went in.”

Calvert Hall goalie Nate Jones takes control of the ball during Friday night's 1-0 overtime win over McDonogh. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

In last year’s title game, Calvert Hall got an overtime goal from Rich Monath to claim the title against McDonogh. The teams went into Friday’s game in different form.

The Cardinals have nine starters back from last year and opened with a solid 3-1 win over Mount Saint Joseph on Wednesday. The Eagles, who opened with a 2-0 upset loss to Archbishop Spalding, are still finding an identity with the loss of graduated Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year Jacob Murrell and an early string of injuries.

The home team worked tirelessly, mostly on defense in taking away the Cardinals’ passing lanes, but finally succumbed in overtime.

“I’m really proud of the effort they put in today — it’s a really good Calvert Hall team,” McDonogh coach Brandon Quaranta said. “We’re a little underhanded and for us to take one of the best teams in the country to overtime is something we’re proud of. But with our program — in the end — we’re all about trying to get the job done. Whether it’s young guys, older guys or whoever, we got a history of doing that so we’re still disappointed despite the good effort.”

Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand has reinforced the notion that this is a brand new season and time to start from scratch. He learned a lot about his team, especially in overtime. After neither squad placed a shot on goal in the second half, the Cardinals came out spirited in the extra time.

In the opening minute, Monath sent a ball across to Tyler Flynn, who just missed at the far post.

McDonogh's Blake Lloyd, left, and Calvert Hall's Benjamin Madore, right, fight for control of the ball during Friday's game. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

After McDonogh’s Mikey Markels had a chance from 18 yards turned aside by Calvert Hall senior goalie Nate Jones, the Cardinals pressed until Madore provided the game-winner.

“Early in the season — gritty performance,” Zinkand said. “You always wonder what you have and we got a lot of returnees, but it’s a new season. We closed the book on last season and today showed a lot about our character.

“Fantastic strike from Ben — he’s a gamer. We got a number of those types of guys that on any given day, any of them can come through for us. What showed today was their desire to win. They did not want to leave here without getting three points and they got it done.”

Both teams return to league play Wednesday. McDonogh will travel to Archbishop Curley at 4 p.m. and Calvert Hall hosts Loyola Blakefield under the lights at 7.

Goals: CH -- Madore

Saves: CH -- Jones 3; M -- Broome 4