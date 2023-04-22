No. 2 McDonogh boys lacrosse holds off No. 5 Calvert Hall, 9-7, in ‘scrappy’ MIAA A Conference battle

McDonogh sophomore goalie Aidan Seibel made an acrobatic save, picked up the loose ball and fed defenseman Mac Christmas, who scored a key goal midway through the fourth quarter against Calvert Hall.

That transition game was key for the second-ranked Eagles, who managed to hold off the pesky, fifth-ranked Cardinals, 9-7, on Friday in Owings Mills.

Advertisement

Bogue Hahn and Brendan Millon each had two goals for the Eagles, who improved to 11-1 overall and 5-1 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.

The marquee matchup was televised nationally on ESPNU.

Advertisement

“It was a great win in a really scrappy game,” Hahn said. “Our transition game is great. Our poles can really handle the ball like offensive players. They get out really quickly, so we get a lot of transition goals.”

No. 6 St. Paul’s boys lacrosse puts together four strong quarters in 14-8 win over No. 3 St. Mary’s https://t.co/Cc9nH3Ln0v — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) April 22, 2023

McDonogh suffered its first loss of the season, 14-13, to Loyola Blakefield on April 14. However, the Eagles bounced back with a 7-5 win over No. 3 St. Mary’s on Tuesday and kept the momentum going against the Cardinals.

McDonogh coach Andy Hilgartner stayed with the hot hand in goal in Seibel, who finished with eight saves.

Calvert Hall tied the game at 6 on a goal by Noah Brannock with 11:04 left in the game. However, almost every time the Cardinals scored, McDonogh had an immediate response. This time, Christmas’ transition goal provided a 7-6 lead with 7:41 left.

After Kyle Bacso pulled Calvert Hall to within a goal with 3:03 remaining, Hahn responded just over a minute later with his second of the game.

“Another typical day in the MIAA,” Hilgartner said. “It was a rough, physical game. Two teams are really getting after it. Good defense at both ends. We got a bunch of transition goals, which were huge for us.”

Calvert Hall (6-4, 3-2) had 15 turnovers and struggled to get clear. The Eagles were sparked by Navy commit Zach Hayashi, who set the tone by winning 12 of 17 faceoffs.

“It was just a battle out there,” Hayashi said. “As a unit, we talk about embracing that. My wings were the difference. I’m so grateful to have those guys out there.”

Advertisement

Calvert Hall had won four straight after a 13-3 loss to St. Mary’s in the conference opener March 31.

McDonogh opened a 2-0 lead on goals by Hahn and Luke Miller just three minutes into the game. The Eagles were effective in picking up loose balls and forcing turnovers.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Calvert Hall settled down and cut the margin to 2-1 on a goal by Ryan Botek. The Cardinals tied the game with 23 seconds left on a goal by Wyatt Hottle.

The Eagles were held scoreless for 16:05 before they found creases in the Cardinals’ defense. Millon and Chase Green scored 14 seconds apart and McDonogh led 4-2 with just over five minutes left in the half.

Shuey Kelly scored Calvert Hall’s first goal of the second quarter with 20 seconds left. However, Ben Firlie answered for McDonogh 15 seconds later and the Eagles led 5-3 at the break.

Cardinals goalie Alex Swartz came up huge with 11 saves.

Advertisement

“I thought our kids played hard,” Calvert Hall coach Bryan Kelly said. “We just had too many sloppy turnovers. Once we started moving the ball, we played better. Our clearing game was really poor. That’s not like us.”

No. 2 McDonogh 9, No. 5 Calvert Hall 7

Goals: CH — Hottle 2, Botek, S. Kelly, Brannock, Basco; McD — Hahn 2, B. Millon 2, Miller, M. Millon, Green, Firlie, Christmas Assists: CH —Basco, S. Kelly, Kasten, M. Million, Hottle, Duggan; McD — Miller 2, Christmas, Marsh. Saves: CH — Swartz 11; McD — Seibel 8