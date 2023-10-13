No. 1 Loyola Blakefield soccer gets early goal and stays in control to beat No. 9 Calvert Hall, 1-0

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Loyola Blakefield soccer showed up in quality form for its home game against rival Calvert Hall on Thursday, getting an early goal and keeping the ball most of the way.

And while a second goal didn’t come for the No. 1 Dons — leaving them with a couple anxious moments in the second half — their defense held its ground to claim a 1-0 win over the No. 9 Cardinals in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Advertisement

Loyola extends its cushion in first place, now owning a 10-0-3 record for 33 points with second place John Carroll 8-1-3 in league play for 27. Calvert Hall, two-time defending league champions, still have hold of the sixth and final playoff spot with a 4-6-2 mark for 14 points.

In between a number of near misses in a dominant first half, the Dons got a goal from junior Sammie Walker eight minutes into play that proved to be enough despite the Cardinals playing on more even terms in the second half.

Advertisement

Cal Lackner did well to keep the ball in the Dons’ final third and nudged the ball ahead to Dan Klink, who found Walker on the right side. With time and space on the right, Walker hit a low shot from 8 yards that was neatly placed in the far corner.

“I thought in the beginning, we started really well and we were able to put one away. We have to do better in the second half to sustain the pressure, but it’s a really good win at home,” Walker said.

Throughout the first half, the Dons continued to get to the ball first and were quick to move it to create chances. But some quality defending from the Cardinals and missing the mark on shots kept the game 1-0 at the half.

It left the Cardinals with an opening they tried to exploit, but they were unable to capitalize on chances in the second half. Zachary Taminini had a shot from 16 yards that Dons goalie Drew Mattingly had an easy time with early in the second half. In the final minute, Alex Whitt delivered a cross to the far post that Thomas Nock headed on goal with Mattingly again there to make the stop.

On Sept. 12, Loyola claimed a 3-0 win at Calvert Hall, which ended the Cardinals’ 34-game unbeaten streak. For the Dons’ senior class, it was the first win against their biggest rival.

On Thursday, Loyola made it a satisfying regular-season sweep.

“We came out super strong and kept the ball for the majority of the time,” senior defender and captain Gavin Carmichael said. “I think our effort today and our drive to beat Calvert Hall — to sweep them — showed. We played a with a lot of passion today and were able to sweep them.”

The Cardinals, who graduated nine starters from last year’s championship team and lost other key contributors for various reasons, are in a different position from recent years as they fight for a playoff spot.

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

And while Thursday’s performance didn’t produce any needed points for the standings, their second-half effort is something the team can build on.

“Proud of the effort in the second half — I’d say we created three good opportunities. But it looked like our legs gave out toward the end of the half and we just couldn’t get in the right spaces at the time we needed to,” Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand said. “Obviously every time out we’re looking for a positive result, so today is certainly disappointing. But we realize we can play with anybody in the league and that’s what we’re looking to do as we head down the stretch here.”

Calvert Hall next travels to Pennsylvania at 11 a.m. Saturday to face La Salle before returning to league play Tuesday when it hosts John Carroll at 4 p.m. Loyola looks to keep rolling when it travels to Mount Saint Joseph at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Goals: LB — Walker

Assists: LB — Klink

Saves: CH — Peace 7; LB — Mattingly 3

Advertisement

Half: LB, 1-0