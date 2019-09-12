Late goal, overtime save help No. 8 Calvert Hall soccer salvage 1-1 draw at No. 5 Loyola Blakefield

Trailing by a goal at rival Loyola Blakefield with under three minutes to play Wednesday, the Calvert Hall soccer team was looking at the grim prospect of being 0-2 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.
Instead, sophomore forward David Peters flashed through the middle of the field to get to a ball sent across by Andy Christ, and his 15-yard shot found the right corner of the net for the tying goal.
Senior goalie Andrew Levis made sure the No. 8 Cardinals left the field with one point in the standings, diving to his right to make a save in overtime as the teams settled for a 1-1 draw after 100 minutes.
Dominic Caltabiano scored for No. 5 Loyola midway through the second half. The Dons pressed for a second goal in the following minutes, but the Cardinals stood their ground.
Loyola (1-1-1) is 1-0-1 in the MIAA A Black division, while Calvert Hall, which opened its season with a 3-1 home loss to Archbishop Curley on Friday, is 0-1-1 overall and in league play. Much of the talk after the game was centered on the health of Calvert Hall senior defender Jakob Bleacher, who was carted off the field in overtime. Bleacher, who tore his ACL on the same field last season as a junior, suffered an injury to the same knee.
“It was tremendous that he came back before preseason — he was back in nine months — and that’s a credit to him, his doctors and therapy,” Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand said. “He worked extremely hard to get back and it’s unfortunate, same place. So we’re praying it’s not anything too serious. We’ll see.”
The Dons only returned three starters from last year’s team that was undefeated before falling to McDonogh in the MIAA championship game, and coach Lee Tschantret is seeing something new every day from his side.
“These are the fun times,” he said. “You have guys that did their roles behind very strong leaders last season and to see them start to step up and shape the team into what it’s going to be is fun. Watching Dominic Caltabiano, Domenico Parravano, Chase [Llewellyn], Julian [Schmugge] and Nate [Comi-Morog], those guys have been here for a couple years and they are really continuing on what we have built in the past here while adding their own stuff.”
On Wednesday, Tschantret saw a confident team that competed hard and had stretches of superior play against the Cardinals.
After an evenly played first half went scoreless, the Dons pressed early in the second half and capitalized midway through when Caltabiano’s free kick from the right side got through traffic for a goal.
Loyola continued to pressure but was unable to add to the lead as the Cardinals defense, behind six saves from Levis, kept the visitors close.
The Dons’ completely new defense — freshman goalie Jordy Eckman finished with three saves — stayed composed for most the game, but Peters was able to get free in the closing minutes to tie the game.
Kwaku Marfo-Sarbeng had a chance to score in overtime for the Dons when he headed a ball sent in from midfield toward the left corner, but Levis came up with the big save.
“That was a big one,” Levis said. “I just saw it coming in and went for it and I was playing for [Bleacher] there. We’re a team.”
Calvert Hall All-Metro midfielder Ben Bender gave the Cardinals a chance to win in the second 10-minute overtime period when he got inside the penalty area and unleashed a shot from 16 yards that Eckman had to tip over the crossbar.
While it’s still early in the season, the Cardinals can be pleased with finding a way to salvage the tie.
“We battled today and we wanted three [points] and came in with the mindset of getting three, but the one is something to build on,” Zinkand said.
Goals: CH — Peters; LB — Caltabiano Assists: CH — Christ Saves: CH — Levis 6; LB — Eckman 3 Half: 0-0