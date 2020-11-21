Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield cancel Turkey Bowl amid surging COVID-19 cases

Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield have met 100 times consecutively on the gridiron for the Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving Day.
This year will be different, as the schools jointly agreed to cancel Thursday’s matchup due to surging COVID-19 cases in Maryland, along with an executive order issued for Baltimore County. The order, which restricts outdoor gatherings, including high school and youth sports, went into effect at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20. The game was set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m.
“With the issuance of the Executive Order restricting gatherings and high school sports contests in Baltimore County, we sincerely regret that this treasured tradition will not be held in 2020,” wrote Calvert Hall President John Kane and Loyola Blakefield President Anthony I. Day in a joint statement. “We respect the efforts of Baltimore County government leadership to safeguard its citizens and we share a desire to do our part to avoid contributing to the soaring COVID-19 metrics in our region.”
Calvert Hall is currently 0-2 on the season and had to make a number of alterations to its schedule. Their second game against Mount Saint Joseph was canceled and they replaced it with a game with St. Vincent Pallotti. Loyola Blakefield is currently 1-1 and playing against St. Mary’s on Saturday. Their game was initially scheduled to take place at Loyola Blakefield, but moved to St. Mary’s after the executive order went into effect.
Loyola Blakefield leads the overall Turkey Bowl series at 49-43-8.
A former football Thanksgiving classic in the form of the City-Poly game was canceled. Baltimore City schools were not cleared to play this fall. The game had been played in 131 straight years. Poly leads the series 63-62-6, dating back to 1889.