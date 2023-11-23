Loyola Blakefield beats Calvert Hall, 40-28, in 103rd Turkey Bowl behind big day from Kendrick Worthington

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Calvert Hall Cardinals fans yell at the Loyola Blakefield Dons audience during the first quarter of the 103rd Turkey Bowl at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium Thursday Nov. 23, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Loyola Blakefield coach Anthony Zehyoue said it took Kendrick Worthington a little longer than most to shake the harsh memory of last year’s Turkey Bowl defeat. In Thursday’s 103rd edition of the venerable Thanksgiving series, however, the junior forged a memory that the estimated 10,000 in attendance at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium won’t soon forget.

Worthington rushed 26 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns, all three coming in the second half, to help the No. 5 Dons keep upset-minded Calvert Hall at bay in a 40-28 win that featured more than 800 yards of total offense.

It was a day of redemption for the 1,000-yard back, who a year ago was stopped in the backfield on a fourth-and-1 deep in Calvert Hall territory to end Loyola’s comeback bid with time winding down.

“He took last year’s Turkey Bowl personally,” Zehyoue said. “He struggled for a few weeks coming back to school. It was a really tough time for him to really take that on. We try to encourage him that it’s a team game — that we win as a team and lose as a team. So there couldn’t have been a better opportunity for him to redeem himself.”

Worthington’s big day, along with two touchdowns by running back Tommy Tucker and the clutch passing of quarterback Brad Seiss, helped the Dons score touchdowns on six straight possessions to record their second win in three years against their archrivals. When Worthington scored his third touchdown, a 13-yard run up the middle with 30 seconds to play, Loyola had extended its all-time series lead to 51-44-8.

Loyola Blakefield athlete Jayden Moore (10) leaps in front of defensive back Jason Moore as the team celebrates a win against Calvert Hall in the 103rd Turkey Bowl at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Throughout the game, Loyola’s offensive line dominated, consistently opening holes for Worthington and Duke-bound senior Jayden Moore. And time and again, the former broke tackles, while the latter outran them.

“I appreciate all my linemen,” Worthington said. “When my guys get the blocking and I get the holes I get, who knows who can take me?”

And with the running game clicking, Seiss kept the Dons offense moving in the air, completing 10 of 14 passes for 142 yards.

“We established that run and it set up the pass, making people wide-open,” Seiss said. “It’s all thanks to our line. Best line in the MIAA.”

“We felt like we could run the ball on them, but the thing about the run game is … you’ve got to stay with it,” Zehyoue said. “We stayed with it and we made a good adjustment running it weak, because they were overloading on our strong side.”

It marked the eighth straight game in the series in which the team scoring first picked up the win.

Though Loyola (7-4) got off to a 20-7 lead by midway through the third quarter, this one wasn’t decided until late.

Loyola Blakefield athlete Jayden Moore (10) catches a pass in front of Calvert Hall defensive linemen Cole Ferrara (41) and Chris Hewitt Jr. (5) leading to a touchdown during the second quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Loyola took the early lead by primarily relying on its ground game, putting together a nine-play, 45-yard drive capped by Tucker’s one-yard run with 57 seconds left in the first quarter.

Calvert Hall (4-7), however, answered with a big play on its next drive, pulling even when Chris Hewitt Jr., the son of Ravens secondary coach Chris Hewitt, took a handoff and sprinted around the left side, following a pair of blockers down the sideline for a 46-yard score.

With the game tied, the Dons began to open the playbook, focusing on getting the ball to Moore. The speedy athlete opened the drive with a 14-yard run, caught a 37-yard pass between a pair of defenders and put an exclamation point on it when Worthington took the handoff and flipped it on the reverse to Moore, who then floated a 5-yard touchdown pass back to Seiss.

But the Cardinals wouldn’t go away, getting a huge break when Loyola’s Maurice Ghee was whistled late for roughing the punter on a fourth-and-19 from Calvert Hall’s own 17, extending the drive. Later in the drive, faced with another fourth down from their 38, the Cardinals faked the punt and got as first down when backup punter Dane Grunder found tight end Jackson Grister for a first down.

On third down from the Dons’ 17, however, Ghee picked off Nick Humpf’s pass at the goal line, ending the drive and sending Loyola into halftime with a 13-7 lead. That lead ballooned to 20-7 when Worthington capped a seven-play, 48-yard drive with an 8-yard run to the left side.

“We’ve really emphasized starting fast, because in my tenure here we’re had some issues with starting slow,” Zehyoue said. “I was really happy that we were able to start fast and keep it rolling.”

Loyola Blakefield defensive back Luke Rush (24), defensive back Jesse Legree and linebacker Tommy Tucker chase after Calvert Hall wide receiver Chris Hewitt Jr. (5), who leaps over defensive back Darius Smith (3) for a touchdown during the second quarter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

But the Cardinals quickly got back into it. On fourth-and-short, sophomore quarterback Jae’Oyn Williams took the ball on the sneak and kept his legs moving, shaking three tackles until he broke into the clear for a 51-yard touchdown with 3:14 left in the third.

Minutes later, down 33-21, Calvert Hall got to within five when Humpf found receiver Michael Bell open over the middle from the 10.

“It was down to the wire,” Cardinals coach Josh Ward said. “Obviously, they got a score there late, but it was a five-point game up until a couple minutes left. They’re a heck of a team, well coached by Anthony. We’re a young, inexperienced team. We’re hungry to get back for next year.”

In the end, however, Loyola’s offense couldn’t be stopped. A year after falling 17-14, the Dons

“Last year’s Turkey Bowl haunted me,” Zehyoue said. “I thought about that Turkey Bowl every single day for the entire year. I’m not kidding — every single day. I felt like I let our community down. I felt like I wasn’t my best as a coach last year, and every single day I vowed to not let that feeling hit me again. So I’m really relieved and excited for our guys. Calvert Hall threw their best punches at us and we just kept rolling.”

Loyola 7-6-14-13 — 40

Calvert Hall 0-7-7-14 — 28

L — Tucker 1 run (Scheihing kick)

CH — Hewitt 46 run (Zakroski kick)

L — Seiss 5 pass from Moore (kick failed)

L — Worthington 8 run (Scheihing kick)

CH — Williams 51 run (Zakroski kick)

L — Worthington 4 run (Scheihing kick)

CH — Gister 47 from Williams (Zakroski kick)

L — Tucker 2 run (pass failed)

CH — Bell 10 pass from Humpf (Zakroski kick)

L — Worthington 13 run (Scheihing kick)