Rich Monath nets game-winner as No. 1 Calvert Hall soccer edges No. 2 John Carroll, 2-1, to defend MIAA A title

What has made the No. 1 Calvert Hall soccer team uniquely special the past two seasons is the handful of quality players it has capable of being the hero.

Pushed to the limit by No. 2 John Carroll in their bid to repeat as Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champions and also aiming to complete an unbeaten season, the Cardinals needed two in Sunday’s championship game.

After Cardinals junior forward Ryan Belal tied the game with 8:28 left in regulation, senior forward Rich Monath handled the rest. For a second straight season, Monath scored the championship game’s golden goal in double overtime — this time finding the lower right corner from 14 yards to give the Cardinals a thrilling 2-1 win over the Patriots in front of an overflow crowd at UMBC Stadium.

Calvert Hall, ranked No. 2 nationally in Prep Soccer’s Fall Fab 50 poll, completed a 24-0-1 season and finished with 21 straight wins after a 3-3 draw with John Carroll on Sept. 2. It’s the Cardinals’ sixth MIAA A crown and second straight after they beat McDonogh, 2-1, last season on a game-winning double-overtime goal from Monath.

McDonogh, which went 20-0-1 in 2013, was the last A Conference team to go undefeated.

Senior midfielder Cody Angelini carried the ball forward before connecting a pass to Monath, whose back-heel pass toward the corner got to Justin Crow in space. Crow one-touched a left-footed pass to Monath, who confidently took one touch and buried the opportunity for his 12th and biggest goal of the season.

“It’s amazing — there’s no better feeling. It’s just the best feeling knowing you’re making your school proud,” Monath said. “This team deserves it, we’re unbeaten. Our season was too good not to end on a high note and, obviously, we ended it on the highest note.”

The Calvert Hall boys soccer team poses for a photo after beating John Carroll, 2-1 in double overtime, to capture a second straight MIAA A Conference championship on Sunday at UMBC. (Glenn Graham/Baltimore Sun/Glenn Graham/Baltimore Sun)

The Patriots (18-3-2) were making their first A Conference championship game appearance but didn’t look like newcomers from the start. They pushed early and were rewarded with an own goal after Calvert Hall senior goalkeeper Nate Jones misplayed Austin Hoffman’s long throw that took a high bounce off the slick UMBC turf.

Quickly down, a rarity for them this season, the Cardinals pressed during significant chunks in a bid to get back even. But the Patriots’ back line — led by center back Eddie Smith and flanks Mathias Mingle and Christopher Supan — made it tough to break through as goalkeeper Amir Smith showed poise and sure hands by making nine saves.

After the Patriots had chances to build on their advantage, the Cardinals didn’t waiver with the clock winding down and Jones (five saves) remaining confident. When junior midfielder Rocco Pastore played a ball in the middle that found Belal, the clean strike from 8 yards brought as much relief as joy for the defending champions.

John Carroll’s Josh Petty, left, and Calvert Hall’s Cody Angelini battle for the ball during Sunday's MIAA A Conference championship game at UMBC. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

“When you fall behind, you have to be ready, you can’t get down, you can’t moan and groan. We knew we had to stay with it, and that’s what we did,” said Belal, who finished the season with 15 goals. “We’re a good team and we know what we’re capable of. Especially in the last 10 minutes, we had to ramp it up to max speed, and when I saw the ball coming in from Rocco, I knew I just had to put it away.”

Overshadowed by Calvert Hall, the Patriots had a breakthrough season that might have been title worthy in other seasons. In addition to the sturdy defense, they got strong play in the middle from senior captain Ryan Skandalis (15 goals, 18 assists) with forward Josh Petty (20 goals, 18 assists) the top threat up top.

John Carroll coach Jim Fendryk, a Calvert Hall grad, gave both teams their proper due.

From left, John Carroll’s Christian Rugel, Calvert Hall goalkeeper Nate Jones and teammate Joshua Nagy watch John Carroll score on an own goal early in Sunday's MIAA A Conference championship game at UMBC. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

“[The Cardinals] have a ton of quality and they’re going to create chances and score goals, and unfortunately for us, it happened at a time when we couldn’t afford it to happen,” he said. “But I’m really really proud of my guys because they left everything out here today and Calvert Hall just did a great job.”

The senior-laden Cardinals, who were considered the team to beat in the A Conference from the onset of the season, saved their most clutch performance for last in an instant-classic title game. They scored 88 goals this season while permitting 15. In the past two years, they are 46-2-2.

“It was a special group and it took a special game,” said Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand. “We just kind of kept plugging away. All the credit to John Carroll. I thought they played really well — very hard and physical and it kind of knocked us off our game a little bit, but in the end, we got it done.”

Goals: JC — own; CH — Belal, Monath.

Assists: CH — Pastore, Crow.

Saves: JC — A. Smith 9; CH — Jones 5.

Half: JC, 1-0