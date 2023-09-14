No. 1 John Carroll boys soccer beats No. 2 Calvert Hall, 3-0, in MIAA A Conference title game rematch

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Every win that nets three points in the area’s toughest boys soccer league is considered a prized commodity.

On Thursday, John Carroll had a little more invested taking on two-time defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion Calvert Hall in a rematch of last year’s overtime title game.

The No. 1 Patriots started fast with an early goal and never let up in claiming a 3-0 home win over the No. 2 Cardinals.

The convincing win was the first for any of the current Patriots against the Cardinals and also helped shrug off the team’s 1-1 tie against Gilman earlier in the week.

In improving to 2-0-2, the Patriots got two goals from senior star Josh Petty, one goal and one assist from Austin Hoffman and tidy work in back led by Eddie Smith.

Calvert Hall, which saw its 34-game unbeaten streak end against Loyola Blakefield on Tuesday, lost its second straight to drop to 1-2-1.

With an aim of starting out fast, the Patriots showed energy and precision five minutes into play.

Hoffman made a spirited run to the right end line and delivered an ideal left-footed cross to the middle for an unmarked Petty to cleanly head home.

“I just got the ball down the line, picked my head up and was looking far post. I see Josh and I put a beautiful left foot ball in there for him,” Hoffman said.

“It felt amazing. The momentum was there, the energy and it just raised the tempo for us because once we got the first one we don’t want to stop.”

[ Behind ‘confidence and trust,’ senior-laden No. 1 John Carroll boys soccer hungry to end 34-year title drought ]

Added Petty: “It set the tone really fast, helped us tremendously. We knew it was going to be a hard game, but if we could score fast and keep our foot on the pedal, we would have them.”

The Patriots proved to have a lead foot. Midway through the first half, Hoffman buried a chance from 12 yards to make it 2-0.

The Cardinals, who have a largely new starting lineup from last year’s 24-0-1 team and are also dealing with a couple key injuries, tried to respond with a good stretch of possession time before the half but weren’t able to break through.

Their best chance to get a goal came when Conor Moran sent a quality through ball to Mason Wakefield, whose shot from 16 yards was deflected by Smith.

Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand believes things will come together for his squad, which remains without injured star midfielder Rocco Pastore.

“It killed us giving up the early goal,” Zinkand said. “And I thought we settled in for good periods, but consistency is what we’re lacking right now. No excuses, but it’s early in the year and we’re going to keep working.”

Some nifty work on the ball from Petty in the first minute of the second half put the game away. He collected a long ball sent in from Smith, nudged past a defender and found the lower far post with a left-footed strike from 14 yards.

“We’ve been in a little bit of a slump with the two ties, so this game was good for us to finally pick it up and it also just feels good to finally beat them,” Petty said. “It had been three years and we finally did. We all played tremendous and you can see the score line — 3-0 — so it feels great.”

Calvert Hall looks to get back on track Saturday when it hosts nonconference foe St. Paul’s at 11 a.m. Both teams return to league play Tuesday afternoon with road games. John Carroll visits Curley at 4 p.m. with Calvert Hall traveling to McDonogh at 4:15 p.m.

Goals: JC — Petty 2, Hoffman

Assists: Hoffman, Ellis, Smith

Saves: CH — Peace 3; JC — Mezzadra 5

Half: JC, 2-0