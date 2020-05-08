Calvert Hall football coach Donald Davis steps down after 13 seasons

Calvert Hall football coach Donald Davis, who won 97 games in his 13 seasons at the helm, announced Thursday that he is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.
Davis, a 1996 Calvert Hall graduate, was a member of the faculty since 2007 teaching English and physical education. He also served as an assistant track and field coach and moderator for the Black Student Union.
“It has been one of the great honors of my life to shepherd the Calvert Hall Football program over the last 13 years. I want to express gratitude to the entire Calvert Hall community for supporting our student-athletes every step of the way,” Davis said in a news release from the school.
The search for the Cardinals’ next football coach will begin immediately.
In 2010, Davis guided the Cardinals to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship and a No. 1 ranking in the state. They made two more conference championship games in 2011 and 2012, and the team went 10-3 against rival Loyola Blakefield in the storied Turkey Bowl series during his tenure.
Brother John Kane, president of Calvert Hall, said: “I am disappointed for Calvert Hall that Donald has decided to leave, but understand his desire to pursue other options at this point in his career. Under Coach Davis’ leadership our football program has been very successful, including many Turkey Bowl victories. Donald has also been a valued faculty member. Most important is the care and concern he has exhibited for our young men.”
Four Calvert Hall players under Davis have reached the NFL: Offensive lineman Pat Boyle (Class of 2008), defensive backs Adrian Amos (2011) and Trevor Williams (2012) and wide receiver Lawrence Cager (2015), who recently signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.
“Donald always represented Calvert Hall with class," athletic director Lou Eckerl said. “He is an awesome coach. His passion and love for his players and the game will be missed.”