No. 1 Calvert Hall soccer dominates No. 6 Curley, 5-0, takes unbeaten record into MIAA A Conference title game

Back in August, months away from a chance to defend its championship, the senior-laden Calvert Hall soccer team pledged to savor the journey and work hard to maintain its lofty standard.

Sure enough, the No. 1 Cardinals took the game-by-game approach. Now — with a 23-0-1 mark after a 5-0 home semifinal win Thursday over No. 6 Archbishop Curley — the time has come to defend its Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title.

On Sunday, Calvert Hall — boasting 13 seniors, including six captains who have played varsity since their freshmen years — will look to complete the story when they meet the John Carroll-Loyola Blakefield semifinal winner. Game time is 5:30 p.m. at UMBC Stadium.

On Thursday, the Cardinals played on their home field for the last time this season in front of a big crowd. They didn’t disappoint, making quick work of the visiting Friars to win their 20th straight game.

“We just wanted to win. Our last game here as a senior, it’s sad but we had a job to do and have more to finish and whoever it is — John Carroll or Loyola — we’re ready for them,” said Ben Madore, who scored the opening goal and added three assists.

Calvert Hall's Ryan Belal, left, gets around Archbishop Curley's Nick Lentz, right, to score his team's fourth goal in the first half of Thursday's 5-0 win in an MIAA A Conference semifinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

From the start, the Cardinals were quicker to the ball and smart with it as they overwhelmed the Friars.

In the ninth minute, Madore took a short pass from Cody Angelini on a free kick and found the lower left corner of the net from 20 yards for the early lead.

In a one-minute span, Ben Ramsey scored twice off free kicks from Madore. In complete control, like the overwhelming majority of the season, the home team took a 5-0 lead into halftime.

Going into Sunday’s final, the Cardinals have scored 91 goals while allowing just 14 in their 24 games with a 3-3 tie at John Carroll on Sept. 2. In the past two years, they have a 45-2-2 record.

“The expectations have been there from the beginning of the year and these kids have just responded week in and week out and it’s a tough haul,” Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand said. “We’re 24 games into it and it’s great to watch and fun to see and all the credit goes to them. Our senior group is a special group.”

Calvert Hall's Ryan Belal takes a shot during an MIAA A Conference semifinal against Archbishop Curley on Thursday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Curley closes with a 14-7-1 mark, the season highlight coming in its thrilling 5-4 double overtime win over McDonogh in Tuesday’s quarterfinal. In the win, the Friars rallied from a two-goal deficit, advancing with a goal from standout senior forward Brady Geho with 19 seconds left in the second 10-minute overtime period.

“Surely, this isn’t the way you want to go out — the game was pretty much over at halftime. But I was proud of the effort in the second half, nobody quit and we competed to the end,” Curley coach Barry Stitz said. “It’s been a good four years for the seniors, the program has been very competitive — I think this is the seventh or eighth year in a row we’ve made the semifinals — and these seniors have been part of a championship game and three of the semifinals, so hats off to them.”

Goals: CH — Madore, Ramsey 2, Belal, Wakefield

Assists: CH — Madore 3, Angelini 2

Saves: AC — Griffith 3; CH — Jones 1

Half: CH, 5-0