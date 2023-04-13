No. 3 Calvert Hall baseball rallies late to claim resilient 15-11 win over No. 5 Curley

Curley Friars' Anthony Cerone (13) advances on a fielding error of a grounder hit by batter John Petryszak during MIAA-A conference baseball at Archbishop Curley High on April 12, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall baseball might have gotten deflated when the seventh inning came Wednesday at Archbishop Curley.

The No. 3 Cardinals rallied from a six-run deficit to tie the game in the sixth, only to see the No. 5 Friars answer with two runs to retake the lead.

What followed was a memorable seventh inning.

The Cardinals scored six runs, with a bases-loaded walk by Conner Keys tying the game and then a two-run single from CJ Garrick — the most clutch hit in a game filled with them — breaking the tie. The big top of the seventh was followed by a poised performance from sophomore reliever Nathan Rodriguez, who got the final three outs to close out a 15-11 win for the Cardinals in Maryland interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Calvert Hall (9-6) improved to 2-3 in league play, while Curley (11-6) fell to 2-3.

“We knew we had it in us and they just wouldn’t give up,” Calvert Hall coach Brooks Kern said. “That’s a credit to them, they’re playing hard, and that’s a big win for us.”

Calvert Hall's Clover Garrick is mobbed by teammates after scoring on a hit by Michael Copenspire during Wednesday's MIAA A Conference game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The game featured 28 hits — including a home run from Curley catcher Derek Poole and eight doubles — nine walks and three hit batters. The Friars enjoyed a seven-run third inning and the Cardinals had the final say with six in the seventh.

After a three-run sixth from the Cardinals — including a two-run double by Key — tied the game at 9, the Friars came back with a sacrifice fly from Kevin Goedke and run-scoring single from Jake Pruitt to seemingly restore order with an 11-9 lead. Curley only needed three more outs.

The Cardinals had another plan. After Quinn Gillis and Travis Peitz opened the inning with singles, Tyler Gibbons beat out a sacrifice bunt to load the bases against reliever Hunter Layhew. Kaden Barner’s single up the middle plated one run to cut the lead to 11-10. One out later, Keys took a 3-2 pitch high to force in the tying run before Garrick chopped a sharp single on the right side to give the Cardinals a 13-11 lead.

“I knew I had to put the ball in play, get us some runs and I was glad to accomplish that and help us get a win,” said Garrick, who went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, three RBIs and four runs. “I knew as a team we could get it done. I believed the whole way. And I knew that Nate [Rodriguez] was going to finish it off for us. As long as we stick together, we’re going to get it done.”

After the Cardinals pushed the lead to 15-11 going into the bottom of the seventh, Rodriguez allowed a lead-off double to Elijah Ritter before hitting Austin Sealing with a pitch to put runners on first and second.

Calvert Hall second baseman Tyler Gibbons (2) drops the transfer to his throwing hand after forcing Curley's Jake Pruitt (11) out at second base on a grounder by batter Ryan Parks during Wednesday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Rodriguez buckled down, striking out Anthony Cerone and John Petryszak before Friars clean-up batter Harry Middlebrooks grounded out to second to end the game.

“It was an awesome top of the seventh — we put up some runs with a couple of great hits. And then I went in there and was able to shut them down,” said Rodriguez, who entered the game in the sixth to get the final out. “It was a great experience and a team win.”

In the Friars’ seven-run third, which built an 8-3 lead, Sealey opened the frame with a double, scored and then added another two-run double with the home team turning over the order.

“Tough one,” Curley coach Joe Gaeta said. “We just made mistakes at the wrong time. There’s not much to say about it. It’s a long season — we’re not even through the first half yet. Everybody is kind of grouped up together, so anybody can beat anybody in the conference and we just got to come back strong on Friday.”

Both teams return to league play Friday with Curley traveling to St. Mary’s at 4 p.m. and Calvert Hall hosting John Carroll at 6:30.