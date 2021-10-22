No. 2 Calvert Hall soccer all business in dominant 4-0 win over Concordia Prep

The Calvert Hall soccer team pieced together four crisp passes before midfielder Ben Madore finished off the quality work to provide an early lead against Concordia Prep on Friday.
It was only the start of a business-like performance from the No. 2 Cardinals, who scored twice in each half to claim a sturdy 4-0 win over the host Saints in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.
With one week remaining in the regular season, Calvert Hall (18-2-1) improved to 15-2-1 for 46 points and second place in the league. Concordia Prep (9-8-2) fell to 8-8-2, still holding onto the sixth and final playoff spot with 26 points.
In the game’s fifth minute, the Cardinals set the tone with smooth work through the midfield and then precise passing in the offensive third. David Peters sent the final pass across to Madore, who buried the chance from 15 yards.
With 23:38 left in the half, Kyle Haller sent a cross from the left corner that Rich Monath headed home for the first of his two goals.
“We gave 110%, played a great game and all the guys on the field really stepped it up today,” said Madore, a junior. “That first goal really gave us a boost. I got a great ball from David for a 1-0 lead and from there on, we dominated every aspect of the game. We played a really good game. I’m very happy with the team.”
The Saints, who jumped to the MIAA A Conference from the B Conference this season, were coming off a solid 1-0 win at Gilman on Wednesday, which catapulted them into sixth place. But they proved no match for the Cardinals.
After falling behind early, the Saints were forced to push more players forward, but they still weren’t able to muster many quality scoring chances with Calvert Hall goalkeeper Nate Jones only needing to make one save.
Midway through the second half, Concordia Prep star forward Ryan Calheira had to be helped off the field after a leg injury. Goalkeeper Colton Drought (five saves) had some big moments with consecutive point-blank saves on Cody Angelini when the Cardinals led 2-0 early in the second half.
“When you make mistakes in the beginning of the game and give up two goals early, it makes it more difficult because then you have to push up and expose a little bit to try to get a goal,” Concordia Prep coach Adauto Neto said. “But it’s a great effort by the boys playing against a great team that came ready to play today.”
In the final week of the regular season, Calvert Hall will host Archbishop Spalding at 4 p.m. Monday before closing with a home game against Archbishop Curley at 7 p.m. Friday.
Concordia Prep closes with two road games, visiting St. Paul’s at 4:15 p.m. Monday and Spalding at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“Two more games left and we still have an opportunity to make it — we’re going to fight to the end,” Neto said. “For us, it’s been a great season so far and it’s not over yet.”
Goals: CH – Monath 2, Madore, Organt
Assists: CH – Peters, Haller, Flynn, Wakefield
Saves: CH Jones 1; CP – Drought 5
Latest High School sports
Half: CH, 2-0