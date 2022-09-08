‘We just have faith in each other’: Senior-laden No. 1 Calvert Hall soccer plans to make most out of last hurrah

The Calvert Hall soccer team was arm-locked in a tight circle in the middle of the field moments before its season opener late last month.

After the pre-game prayer, Cardinals coach Rich Zinkand closed with simple words: “OK guys, let’s go — new season.”

Advertisement

For the defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champions and The Baltimore Sun’s No. 1 ranked team, it’s a new season indeed. But also much more.

It’s one the Cardinals are determined to make like no other. Featuring 13 seniors, including six captains who played on varsity as freshmen, and a quality mix of underclassmen, they are together with a common and challenging goal: Winning another championship.

Advertisement

The uniquely tight group, a number having played together since the start of elementary school, is making sure they cherish every moment along the way. On opening day, the Cardinals earned a 3-1 win over No. 11 Mount Saint Joseph — scoring in the season’s first minute — and are off to a 4-0-1 start going into Friday’s game at Gilman.

“Each and every day is special,” said All-Metro midfielder Cody Angelini, one of the six captains for Calvert Hall. (Kenneth K. Lam)

“Each and every day is special,” said All-Metro midfielder Cody Angelini, one of the six captains. “It may be our last home game. Or our last away game. Our last game against Curley, our last Reif [Alumni] Cup. When we look back in 20 years, we want to look back at how this team did and we don’t want to have any regrets.”

The buzz about Calvert Hall’s 2023 class surfaced when the promising collection came in as freshmen.

Last year as juniors, despite not getting in a full sophomore season because of coronavirus restrictions, the Cardinals put all the pieces together for an impressive title run that closed with a thrilling 2-1 double-overtime win against rival McDonogh in the championship game.

Forward Rich Monath, another captain, scored the goal that brought home the title. It was the Cardinals’ 90th goal in their 22-2-1 season. Seventy-eight were scored by players who returned this fall.

Midfielders Ben Madore and Tyler Flynn, defenders Gabe Glikin and Josh Nagy and senior goalkeeper Nate Jones are the other captains. Forward Ryan Belal, last year’s leading scorer, and midfielder Rocco Pastore — both juniors — also play instrumental roles.

[ High school sports roundup (Sept. 7) ]

Individually, the Cardinals bring unique skill sets and selfless play. Collectively, it makes for perfect harmony as they precisely connect passes for several qualified finishers.

“The chemistry is there,” said Flynn. “We know all our play styles and it works really well. We know how to move off each other, where we’re going next, and not many teams can do that. So it’s really cool seeing how we build up together and get to goal and ultimately win games.”

Advertisement

As expected, the Cardinals are getting every team’s best in the deep and balanced MIAA A Conference with difficult assignments guaranteed each week. McDonogh, John Carroll, Archbishop Curley and Loyola Blakefield started out No. 2 through No. 5, respectively, in The Sun’s Top 15 preseason poll, and fellow league foes Concordia Prep, Mount Saint Joseph, Gilman and Archbishop Spalding are also formidable.

Calvert Hall midfielder Ben Madore, right, is among six captains for the Cardinals this season. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Already this season, the Cardinals needed overtime goals to beat McDonogh and Loyola — Madore and Flynn providing them — and John Carroll earned a 3-3 tie on its home field on Friday.

“We have a lot of pressure on us being a very good team. So I think it’s really important to take every game and every team extremely serious as if it was a championship game. And if we do that, just put our heads down and focus throughout the season and stay humble, I think it will all fall into place,” said Nagy.

Zinkand, a 1987 Calvert Hall graduate who is in his 11th season, is impressed with how this year’s senior class has grown, provided an example to the younger players and has consistently taken a selfless approach to win games.

“Most teams, you’re usually going to key on one or two guys and when you look at our team, there’s more than that,” he said. “We have guys that can step up in any situation at any time and I think they relish that. It’s a great thing for the team not have to worry about one guy being marked out because everybody can step up and contribute whatever way they can.”

For opponents, the Cardinals’ ability to maintain possession and attack from all angles puts them on the defensive from the onset.

Advertisement

“They’re loaded,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Mike St. Martin said. “Technically very good. Quick on the ball. Quick off the ball. It’s just a very talented group. Their movement is all organized and they’re well coached — just very impressive.

“They’re going to find that extra guy that’s open, so I think the biggest thing is to make sure on the defensive end that you’re organized, that you’re all pressing as a unit. ... Offensively, it’s a matter of taking care of your chances because you’re not going to get that many, so when you do get that chance you better bury it.”

“It’s crazy — no team in the league does it like us,” Calvert Hall goalkeeper Nate Jones said. “We play such a great style and, honestly, it’s so fun to watch as a keeper. Everybody on the team can hold the ball and make good decisions, so it’s great.” (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

In the back, Jones has had his share of big saves to help the Cardinals win, and his distribution often starts the Cardinals’ synchronized march up the field. It’s to the point where stringing together a dozen or so passes has become the norm.

Jones has an ideal view.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“It’s crazy — no team in the league does it like us,” he said. “We play such a great style and, honestly, it’s so fun to watch as a keeper. Everybody on the team can hold the ball and make good decisions, so it’s great.”

Monath is in the middle of all the success.

Advertisement

“We just have faith in each other. Our possession style, that’s how we want to play. Just pass it, pass it, pass it and score. It’s, like, perfect.”

As grinding as the league schedule is and how well they have taken the game-by-game approach, it was difficult for a number of Cardinals not to bring up a particularly special game coming up midway through the season.

On Oct. 8, the Cardinals will get a crack at the country’s consensus No. 1 ranked team when they travel to Ohio to take on St. Ignatius. The Cleveland-based Wildcats are 5-0 this season and have a 61-game winning streak that dates back to the 2019 season.

Just maybe, the Cardinals have what it takes to win that game, the biggest on what they hope will come on the season’s last day.

“Half our starting lineup have been best friends since we were 6 years old, so we’re just a big family,” said Madore. “Playing with them is special because they’re all so good on the ball and good at the game. This year, we have high expectations and I think we can live up to them.”