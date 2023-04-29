Kyle Bacso’s overtime goal lifts resilient No. 5 Calvert Hall lacrosse past No. 4 Boys’ Latin, 8-7

Rainwater droplets turn to mist from the stick of Boy's Latin Lakers goalkeeper Dylan Cadigan (13) who nets a shot by Calvert Hall Cardinals midfielder/attackman Wyatt Hottle (1) during the first quarter of a boys' lacrosse MIAA-A conference matchup at Calvert Hall's Paul Angelo Russo Stadium Friday April 28, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Two important qualities that have emerged for Calvert Hall lacrosse as the season has progressed have been its ability to respond after tough stretches and lean on different players while doing it.

Both were evident on Friday when the No. 5 Cardinals stared down an early four-goal deficit against No. 4 Boys’ Latin before rallying and winning, 8-7, on Kyle Bacso’s overtime strike in a key Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference game played in steady rain and wind.

Shuey Kelly and Wyatt Hottle each contributed one goal and three assists while Nick Steele scored two goals in his first game back after undergoing offseason knee injury. Jackson Strickland dominated on faceoffs and goalie Alex Swartz made eight saves.

All of them helped the Cardinals get into overtime, when Bacso found space on the right side to bury the game-winning goal a little more than one minute into the extra session.

Calvert Hall (7-5) and Boys’ Latin (9-4) now both own 5-2 league marks with the playoffs nearing.

Down 4-0 early in the second quarter, the Cardinals methodically found their way. They took their first lead at 6-5 early in the fourth and, after the Lakers sent the game into overtime on a goal from Duncan Barnes with 1:58 left in regulation, Strickland won the faceoff and Bacso handled the rest.

“I think we showed a lot of resiliency and feel like they’re learning to respond to getting punched in the face and coming back,” Calvert Hall coach Bryan Kelly said. “It started out where BL just kind of took it to us, and our kids came back and kept battling.”

Kelly decided not to call a timeout after gaining possession in the extra time, instead leaving it to his players to respond.

“We just let them play and run our offense and Kyle kind of did that on his own. He got an opportunity and it was the perfect shot,” he said. “I don’t think there was anything the goalie [Dylan Cadigan] could do. It was a great moment for the kid and he did a great job, so I was really proud of him.”

The Lakers were coming off a sensational 12-5 home win over No. 1 Loyola Blakefield on Tuesday and started fast amid difficult conditions. When long pole Michael Meredith scored to make it 4-0 with 8:03 left in the first half, they had it going their way.

Calvert Hall's Kyle Bacso (42) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime Friday against Boys' Latin. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

But the Cardinals dug in, particularly on defense to force turnovers, and Shuey Kelly broke the ice on offense with their all-important opening goal 17 seconds after Meredith’s tally.

Trailing 4-2 at the half, the home team had the ball for most of the third quarter to tie the score at 4 before Lakers Matt Higgins scored in the final minute to give the visitors a one-goal lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Steele and Hottle scored goals to twice give the Cardinals one-goal leads before Barnes forced overtime.

“Early on, the ball wasn’t bouncing our way,” Shuey Kelly said. “We had some unforced turnovers, but just stayed true to our game plan and moved the ball quickly offensively. We also got to give credit to our defense because they were unbelievable today. We’ve just grown a lot and the way we’re growing, it’s someone new every game.”

Cadigan finished with 11 saves and Higgins led the attack with two goals and one assist for Boys’ Latin. The Lakers were playing without All-Metro defenseman Kyle Foster, who was injured in Tuesday’s win against Loyola and will miss the remainder of the season.

“I don’t think we did a great job in the clearing game and that falls one me. I got to do a better job of keeping them under control and in the right sports to get the ball up and out,” Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell said. “We didn’t have the ball very much in the third quarter and when that happens, you can tend to get a little frustrated on offense and force things that aren’t there. So I just got to do a better job of keeping them poised in certain situations. Kudos to [Calvert Hall] for taking advantage of it.”

Both teams return to league play on Tuesday afternoon with Calvert Hall visiting Archbishop Spalding at 4 p.m. and Boys’ Latin hosting St. Mary’s at 4:15 p.m.

Goals: BL — Higgins 2, Insley, Walsh, Meredith, Barnes, White; CH — Hottle, Collier, S. Kelly, Steele 2, Duggan, Bacso 2

Assists: BL — Ford 2, Higgins, White; CH — Hottle 3, S. Kelly 3,

Saves: BL — Cardin 11; CH — Swartz 8

Halftime: 4-2, BL