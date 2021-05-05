Worth the wait: Calvert Hall baseball coach Lou Eckerl savors 500th career win in 13-inning victory at Curley

“I remember going up to Calvert Hall my first year at Spalding and looking across at their dugout and seeing the intensity and the competitiveness of their coaching staff and their players and understanding why they were the best in Baltimore for such a long time,” he said. “I told our guys that’s where we want to be, that’s how we want to play and for me, getting an idea of the players that I need to get into my program to compete with them on a regular basis. It was very eye opening and was easy to see his passion for the game and his team and his school. So it’s quite a milestone that I think all coaches can really appreciate the effort and the commitment to his school and his players to accumulate that many wins.”