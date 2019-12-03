An early Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association basketball game between the A Conference’s Calvert Hall and B Conference’s Archbishop Curley on Monday night proved to be a tantalizing affair.
Curley senior guard Caleb Johnson scored 25 points and made four late free throws to seal a 75-73 overtime win for the Friars. Throughout the game, the guard led the way on the glass with five rebounds and pushed the pace.
“It was a good team win today,” Johnson said. “We had to fight in there during overtime to beat an A Conference team. It was just the fourth A Conference team that we’ve played, so we wanted to get the win on the road.”
In the first quarter, Johnson battled with Calvert Hall junior forward Olu Olaniran shot-for-shot. Olaniran finished the quarter with 10 points and four rebounds while Johnson scored nine as the Cardinals took an 18-15 lead.
Johnson would eventually overtake Olaniran as the leading scorer in the second quarter, adding an additional five points to tie the game at 34.
Things started to heat up in the third quarter for Calvert Hall freshman point guard Sarmartine Bogues, who hit five 3-pointers on the night to finish with 24 points. He was instrumental in helping the Cardinals take a 56-53 into the fourth quarter.
He also came up big at the end of regulation, hitting both free throws with less than a minute left to tie the game at 68. Curley regained possession, but Josh Knapp missed a potential game-winning shot.
Overtime came down to the wire, with freshman Mike Williams making one of two free throws at the 2:26 mark to give Calvert Hall a 69-68 lead. After both teams made a basket, Johnson hit four free throws for the Friars, giving them a 75-73 win.
For Johnson, the seniors were essential in carrying the team to its second victory of the year.
“We have mostly seniors, so this was a young team tonight; we have to beat most of the teams we play,” Johnson said. “We just have to stick in there and play as a team. We played a lot of good defense and our big men boxed out on rebounds today pretty good, and we got to the line a lot today.
“I was just trying to get this 'W’ and just make them because I missed a lot of free throws — like eight — and that’s bad as a guard.”
Williams, who finished with 17 points, and Bogues showed what Calvert Hall’s young players are capable of.
“The future is really bright for them and our program,” Calvert Hall coach Jason Hasson said. “We’re all a little bit impatient. We want to win tonight, we want to win now, but we put in a really great effort and we saw a lot of really good things tonight. You want to win, but you can always pick up a lot of good things from an effort like that.”
Curley (2-2) will head to Cristo Rey on Thursday at 5:30 pm, while Calvert Hall’s (0-2) next matchup will be at Gerstell Academy on Wednesday at 6 pm.