2019 Baltimore-area girls cross country runners to watch

By Ryan Morse
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 04, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Howard's Amanda Eliker races towards the finish during the Howard County Invitational cross country meet at Centennial High School on Saturday, September 8, 2018. She placed second with a time of 19:42:42. (Jen Rynda / BSMG)

Allysa Combs

Severna Park, senior

Combs finished fourth at the 4A state meet in 19:22.4 to lead the Falcons to a state championship and also finished fifth at the Anne Arundel County championships. She is expected to lead a strong contingent of runners looking to repeat as state champions.

Haley Cummins

C. Milton Wright, senior

Cummins won five races last season, including at the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference championship and the 3A North Region meets (She ran a 19:11.1 to win the 3A North title). She finished fourth at the 3A state meet in 19:27.5.

Amanda Eliker

Howard, senior

Eliker won the Howard County championship last season before finishing second in the 4A North Region meet and fifth at the 4A state meet in 19:34, helping the Lions to a second-place finish.

Mollie Fenn

Broadneck, sophomore

Fenn finished fourth in both the Anne Arundel County championship meet and the 4A East Region meet last season before finishing ninth in the state at the 4A meet in 19:51.8. She is coming off a stellar outdoor season in which she won the 3,200 state title in 10:59.35.

Alayna Gibson

Roland Park, junior

Gibson had several impressive performances last season, including a fifth-place finish at the Bull Run Invitational, a fourth-place finish at the IAAM championships and a second-place finish at the Maryland Private School championships in the small school division. Gibson won both the 1,600 and 3,200 outdoor IAAM B Conference titles as well.

Rubie Goffena

Manchester Valley, sophomore

Goffena won eight of the 10 races she competed in as a freshman, including the Carroll County championships and the 3A West Region championships. She finished fifth at the 3A state meet in 19:29.5 and looks to continue her rise after a successful outdoor track season.

Kathryn Hopkins

Winters Mill, junior

Hopkins finished second at the Carroll County championships and took third place in both the 2A West Region and the 2A state meets, breaking 20 minutes (19:57.57) in the state meet on Hereford’s vaunted course.

Anna Janke

Broadneck, senior

Janke finished third at both the Anne Arundel County championships — helping the Bruins to a team title — and at the Gunpowder Falls Invitational in a talented field. She finished seventh at the 4A state meet in 19:47.2 and comes off an outdoor season in which she finished fourth in the mile and 2-mile in the 4A state meet.

Julia Merriman

Notre Dame Prep, junior

Merriman’s third-place finish at the IAAM championships helped the Blazers to a second-place finish, their best in a long time. She has finished in the top three at the IAAM championships for two consecutive seasons.

Juliette Whittaker

Mount de Sales, sophomore

Whittaker did it all on the course and track last season, winning the IAAM championship and the Maryland Private School championship large school class (in which she broke 19 minutes in 18:59.4) to help the Blazers win both team titles. She is coming off an outdoor track season in which she won the 800 and 1,600 IAAM championships and is the only female runner in the state last year to break 5 minutes in the mile.

Others to watch

Anna Albergo, Dulaney, sophomore

Anna Atticks, Maryvale, sophomore

Caroline Benda, Hereford, junior

Rachel Barrows, Poly, senior

Abby Baumner, Catholic, junior

Mackenzie Bell, Mount de Sales, senior

Madison Buddenbohn, Edgewood, senior

Michaela Crue, Edgewood, senior

Danielle Firlie, South Carroll, junior

Caroline Gage, Severna Park, junior

Macy Gerbes, Sparrows Point, junior

Louisa Gillam, Notre Dame Prep, senior

Emily Gorny, Howard, senior

Sara Kindbom, Howard, junior

Piper Lutz, Hereford, sophomore

Faith Meininger, River Hill, junior

Reese Miller, Hereford, senior

Mackenzie Morrison, Bel Air, sophomore

Lindsay Perry, C. Milton Wright, senior

Madison Radford, Howard, senior

Guinevere Roberts, Carver A&T, junior

Rachel Thomas, Maryvale Prep, senior

Nia Warren, Digital Harbor, junior

Isabella Whittaker, Mount de Sales, senior

Sophia Zell, Severna Park, senior

