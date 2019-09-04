2019 Baltimore-area girls cross country runners to watch

Allysa Combs
Severna Park, senior
Combs finished fourth at the 4A state meet in 19:22.4 to lead the Falcons to a state championship and also finished fifth at the Anne Arundel County championships. She is expected to lead a strong contingent of runners looking to repeat as state champions.
Haley Cummins
C. Milton Wright, senior
Cummins won five races last season, including at the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference championship and the 3A North Region meets (She ran a 19:11.1 to win the 3A North title). She finished fourth at the 3A state meet in 19:27.5.
Amanda Eliker
Howard, senior
Eliker won the Howard County championship last season before finishing second in the 4A North Region meet and fifth at the 4A state meet in 19:34, helping the Lions to a second-place finish.
Mollie Fenn
Broadneck, sophomore
Fenn finished fourth in both the Anne Arundel County championship meet and the 4A East Region meet last season before finishing ninth in the state at the 4A meet in 19:51.8. She is coming off a stellar outdoor season in which she won the 3,200 state title in 10:59.35.
Alayna Gibson
Roland Park, junior
Gibson had several impressive performances last season, including a fifth-place finish at the Bull Run Invitational, a fourth-place finish at the IAAM championships and a second-place finish at the Maryland Private School championships in the small school division. Gibson won both the 1,600 and 3,200 outdoor IAAM B Conference titles as well.
Rubie Goffena
Manchester Valley, sophomore
Goffena won eight of the 10 races she competed in as a freshman, including the Carroll County championships and the 3A West Region championships. She finished fifth at the 3A state meet in 19:29.5 and looks to continue her rise after a successful outdoor track season.
Kathryn Hopkins
Winters Mill, junior
Hopkins finished second at the Carroll County championships and took third place in both the 2A West Region and the 2A state meets, breaking 20 minutes (19:57.57) in the state meet on Hereford’s vaunted course.
Anna Janke
Broadneck, senior
Janke finished third at both the Anne Arundel County championships — helping the Bruins to a team title — and at the Gunpowder Falls Invitational in a talented field. She finished seventh at the 4A state meet in 19:47.2 and comes off an outdoor season in which she finished fourth in the mile and 2-mile in the 4A state meet.
Julia Merriman
Notre Dame Prep, junior
Merriman’s third-place finish at the IAAM championships helped the Blazers to a second-place finish, their best in a long time. She has finished in the top three at the IAAM championships for two consecutive seasons.
Juliette Whittaker
Mount de Sales, sophomore
Whittaker did it all on the course and track last season, winning the IAAM championship and the Maryland Private School championship large school class (in which she broke 19 minutes in 18:59.4) to help the Blazers win both team titles. She is coming off an outdoor track season in which she won the 800 and 1,600 IAAM championships and is the only female runner in the state last year to break 5 minutes in the mile.
Others to watch
Anna Albergo, Dulaney, sophomore
Anna Atticks, Maryvale, sophomore
Caroline Benda, Hereford, junior
Rachel Barrows, Poly, senior
Abby Baumner, Catholic, junior
Mackenzie Bell, Mount de Sales, senior
Madison Buddenbohn, Edgewood, senior
Michaela Crue, Edgewood, senior
Danielle Firlie, South Carroll, junior
Caroline Gage, Severna Park, junior
Macy Gerbes, Sparrows Point, junior
Louisa Gillam, Notre Dame Prep, senior
Emily Gorny, Howard, senior
Sara Kindbom, Howard, junior
Piper Lutz, Hereford, sophomore
Faith Meininger, River Hill, junior
Reese Miller, Hereford, senior
Mackenzie Morrison, Bel Air, sophomore
Lindsay Perry, C. Milton Wright, senior
Madison Radford, Howard, senior
Guinevere Roberts, Carver A&T, junior
Rachel Thomas, Maryvale Prep, senior
Nia Warren, Digital Harbor, junior
Isabella Whittaker, Mount de Sales, senior
Sophia Zell, Severna Park, senior