2019 Baltimore-area girls cross country runners to watch

Whittaker did it all on the course and track last season, winning the IAAM championship and the Maryland Private School championship large school class (in which she broke 19 minutes in 18:59.4) to help the Blazers win both team titles. She is coming off an outdoor track season in which she won the 800 and 1,600 IAAM championships and is the only female runner in the state last year to break 5 minutes in the mile.