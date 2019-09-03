2019 Baltimore-area boys cross country runners to watch

Wittstadt ran cross country last season, finishing 32nd at the MIAA championships, but began his rise when he finished 17th in the sophomore race at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional meet. He closed his season at the MIAA outdoor track championships by finishing third in the 800 meters (1:55.3), second in the 1,600 (4:16.16) and anchoring the title-winning 3,200 relay team.