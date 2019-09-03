Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area boys cross country runners to watch

By Ryan Morse
Baltimore Sun Media |
Sep 03, 2019 | 5:00 AM
2019 Baltimore-area boys cross country runners to watch
Bel Air's Caleb Zylka finishes second in the 3A race during the state cross country championships at Hereford High in November. (Alan White / for Baltimore Sun Medis Group)

Kevin Baranoski

Harford Tech, junior

Advertisement

Baranoski finished second in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference championships and the 2A East Region meet before running a 16:38.8 at the 2A state meet to finish eighth.

Spencer Doyle

Calvert Hall, junior

[More from sports] Orioles reset: No matter the September call-ups, youth has been served for the Orioles this season »

Doyle finished seventh at the MIAA championships in Westminster in November before going on to finish in the same spot in the sophomore race at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional meet in Van Cortland Park in New York.

Nick Engleman

Severna Park, senior

The senior is one of several powerful runners the defending state champion Falcons return. He finished eighth at the Anne Arundel County championships and the 4A East Region meet before finishing 16th at the 4A state championships in 16:43.10.

Jake Gelfand

[More from sports] Orioles lose to Rays, 5-4, in 10th inning after Mark Trumbo-fueled rally »

Severna Park, junior

Gelfand is the top returner from last year’s state champion squad after finishing sixth at the Anne Arundel County championships, fourth in the 4A East Region meet and eighth (in 16:27.6) at the 4A state meet at Hereford.

Owen Johnson

Calvert Hall, senior

Johnson ran a 16:28.0 at Hereford’s Bull Run Invitational, good enough for fourth in the Elite race. He went on to win the MIAA championship and took second at the MIAA outdoor track championships in the 3,200 meters, finishing in 9:20.67.

[More from sports] Howard quarterback Caylin Newton, brother of Panthers star Cam Newton, a star even without spotlight »

Sam Keeny

Advertisement

South River, senior

Keeny is the top returning runner in the 4A class after he finished third at the 4A state meet in a time of 16:02.39. Keeny won the 4A East Region championship and finished third at the Anne Arundel County championships. During outdoor track, Keeny took third in the 4A 3,200 championships in 9:21.06.

Anish Nanjappa

River Hill, senior

[More from sports] Ravens’ starting left guard decided; QB Robert Griffin III, WR Marquise Brown expected to be ready for Week 1 »

Nanjappa swept the Howard County championships, the 2A South region championships and the 2A state championships, running at 15:58.08 at the state meet, one of only three runners to do it last year and the only returning runner to complete the task.

Tanner Piotrowski

Arundel, senior

Piotrowski finished fifth at the Anne Arundel County championships and the 4A East Region meet before running a 16:36.8 at the 4A state meet to finish 11th. He is coming off a strong outdoor track season in which he won a 4A East region title in the 1,600 meters in 4:23.00.

Beck Wittstadt

[More from sports] For Ravens defense, the road back to No. 1 ranking will start vs. a journeyman: Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick »

Gilman, junior

Wittstadt ran cross country last season, finishing 32nd at the MIAA championships, but began his rise when he finished 17th in the sophomore race at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional meet. He closed his season at the MIAA outdoor track championships by finishing third in the 800 meters (1:55.3), second in the 1,600 (4:16.16) and anchoring the title-winning 3,200 relay team.

Caleb Zylka

Bel Air, senior

Zylka returns as the defending UCBAC and 3A North Region champion as well as the top 3A runner after his second-place finish in the 3A state championship (16:38.2). He set a personal best at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional meet when he ran a 16:18.30 to finish 28th in the championship race.

Others to watch

Zak Audia, Dulaney, senior

Andrew Bank, Centennial, junior

Nick Benedict, Severna Park, sophomore

Jacob Cole, Centennial, junior

Samuel Fields, Towson, junior

Henry Hardart, Archbishop Spalding, senior

Hayden Hebert, Century, junior

Cameron Hindle, Long Reach, junior

William Jones, Mt. Hebron, junior

Woodrow Kashama, Liberty, senior

John Kettula, South Carroll, senior

Jared Leath, Old Mill, senior

Ryan Miller, Archbishop Spalding, senior

Andrew Myers, Calvert Hall, junior

Irenge Nkere, Loyola, senior

Kendall Phillips, Howard, junior

Hayden Roberts, Loyola, senior

Greg Roden, C. Milton Wright, senior

Ryan Rose, River Hill, senior

Olutayo Sonuga, Pikesville, junior

Pete Sorensen, Towson, junior

Ben Sprague, C. Milton Wright, senior

Connor Stewart, Liberty, junior

Spencer Tate, Broadneck, senior

Daron Taylor, Harford Tech, senior

Latest High School sports

William Tikiob, North Harford, senior

Advertisement
Advertisement