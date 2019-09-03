2019 Baltimore-area boys cross country runners to watch

Kevin Baranoski
Harford Tech, junior
Baranoski finished second in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference championships and the 2A East Region meet before running a 16:38.8 at the 2A state meet to finish eighth.
Spencer Doyle
Calvert Hall, junior
Doyle finished seventh at the MIAA championships in Westminster in November before going on to finish in the same spot in the sophomore race at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional meet in Van Cortland Park in New York.
Nick Engleman
Severna Park, senior
The senior is one of several powerful runners the defending state champion Falcons return. He finished eighth at the Anne Arundel County championships and the 4A East Region meet before finishing 16th at the 4A state championships in 16:43.10.
Jake Gelfand
Severna Park, junior
Gelfand is the top returner from last year’s state champion squad after finishing sixth at the Anne Arundel County championships, fourth in the 4A East Region meet and eighth (in 16:27.6) at the 4A state meet at Hereford.
Owen Johnson
Calvert Hall, senior
Johnson ran a 16:28.0 at Hereford’s Bull Run Invitational, good enough for fourth in the Elite race. He went on to win the MIAA championship and took second at the MIAA outdoor track championships in the 3,200 meters, finishing in 9:20.67.
Sam Keeny
South River, senior
Keeny is the top returning runner in the 4A class after he finished third at the 4A state meet in a time of 16:02.39. Keeny won the 4A East Region championship and finished third at the Anne Arundel County championships. During outdoor track, Keeny took third in the 4A 3,200 championships in 9:21.06.
Anish Nanjappa
River Hill, senior
Nanjappa swept the Howard County championships, the 2A South region championships and the 2A state championships, running at 15:58.08 at the state meet, one of only three runners to do it last year and the only returning runner to complete the task.
Tanner Piotrowski
Arundel, senior
Piotrowski finished fifth at the Anne Arundel County championships and the 4A East Region meet before running a 16:36.8 at the 4A state meet to finish 11th. He is coming off a strong outdoor track season in which he won a 4A East region title in the 1,600 meters in 4:23.00.
Beck Wittstadt
Gilman, junior
Wittstadt ran cross country last season, finishing 32nd at the MIAA championships, but began his rise when he finished 17th in the sophomore race at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional meet. He closed his season at the MIAA outdoor track championships by finishing third in the 800 meters (1:55.3), second in the 1,600 (4:16.16) and anchoring the title-winning 3,200 relay team.
Caleb Zylka
Bel Air, senior
Zylka returns as the defending UCBAC and 3A North Region champion as well as the top 3A runner after his second-place finish in the 3A state championship (16:38.2). He set a personal best at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional meet when he ran a 16:18.30 to finish 28th in the championship race.
Others to watch
Zak Audia, Dulaney, senior
Andrew Bank, Centennial, junior
Nick Benedict, Severna Park, sophomore
Jacob Cole, Centennial, junior
Samuel Fields, Towson, junior
Henry Hardart, Archbishop Spalding, senior
Hayden Hebert, Century, junior
Cameron Hindle, Long Reach, junior
William Jones, Mt. Hebron, junior
Woodrow Kashama, Liberty, senior
John Kettula, South Carroll, senior
Jared Leath, Old Mill, senior
Ryan Miller, Archbishop Spalding, senior
Andrew Myers, Calvert Hall, junior
Irenge Nkere, Loyola, senior
Kendall Phillips, Howard, junior
Hayden Roberts, Loyola, senior
Greg Roden, C. Milton Wright, senior
Ryan Rose, River Hill, senior
Olutayo Sonuga, Pikesville, junior
Pete Sorensen, Towson, junior
Ben Sprague, C. Milton Wright, senior
Connor Stewart, Liberty, junior
Spencer Tate, Broadneck, senior
Daron Taylor, Harford Tech, senior
William Tikiob, North Harford, senior