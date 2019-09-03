2019 Baltimore-area boys cross country Top 10 preseason poll

1. Severna Park
Coach: Josh Alcombright
Last season: 4A state champion
Outlook: The Falcons are deep again and should have the talent to make a strong run at their ninth straight Anne Arundel County title, 12th straight region title, third straight state title and sixth title overall since 2012.
2. Calvert Hall
Coach: Peter Frein
Last season: MIAA runner-up
Outlook: The Cardinals finished an agonizing two points behind Loyola Blakefield at last year’s MIAA championships but return their entire top five from that team, including defending MIAA champion Owen Johnson.
3. Liberty
Coach: Dan Jones
Last Season: 2A state champion
Outlook: The Lions return five of their top seven runners from last year’s state and Carroll County championship squad, including Connor Stewart and Woodrow Kashima, who finished in the top 20 at the 2A state meet.
4. River Hill
Coach: Paul Hugus
Last Season: Second at 2A state meet
Outlook: The Hawks return five of their top six runners from last year’s Howard County champion and state runner-up team, including defending 2A state champion Anish Nanjappa.
5. Dulaney
Coach: Eric Benjamin
Last Season: Third at 4A state meet
Outlook: The Lions will be without coach Chad Boyle for the first time in 23 years but return a ton of talent from last year’s Baltimore County championship team and should remain competitive.
6. Towson
Coach: Gil Stange
Last Season: Third at 3A state meet
Outlook: The Generals return all seven of their runners who helped them finish third in the state and win the 3A North Region, led by Peter Sorensen, who finished 13th at the state meet.
7. Gilman
Coach: Joe Duncan
Last Season: Third at MIAA championship meet
Outlook: The Greyhounds have a lot of talent to replace from last year’s squad but they are hopeful Beck Wittstadt can build upon his stellar track season and help them compete for an MIAA title.
8. C. Milton Wright
Coach: Donnie Mickey
Last Season: Sixth at 3A state meet
Outlook: The Mustangs return five runners from a team that won the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference title and finished second in the 3A North Region to Towson.
9. Harford Tech
Coach: Murray Davis
Last Season: Fifth at 2A state meet
Outlook: The Cobras are led by Kevin Baranoski, who finished eighth at the 2A state meet and second at the 2A East Regional meet that Harford Tech won.
10. Mount Hebron
Coach: Constantine Matsakis
Last Season: Eighth at 3A state meet
Outlook: The Vikings return six of their top seven runners from last year and should be competitive in not only Howard County but in the region and the 3A state meet as well.
Others teams considered: Archbishop Spalding, Hereford, Loyola Blakefield, South Carroll, South River