Mount Saint Joseph’s Bryson Tucker named to USA Basketball Under-16 team, will compete in FIBA Americas Championship

“I think we got a great group of young men,” said coach Sharman White (Pace Academy, Ga.), who will be assisted by Eric Flannery (St. Edward H.S., Ohio) and Steve Turner (Gonzaga College H.S., D.C.). “Some of the things that stand out with this group is we’ve got an incredible group of guards, we’ve got a lot of versatile frontcourt players and we think we’ve got some guys that can really get after it. They possess a lot of athleticism but they also are very skilled and it allows us to be able to play the way we want to play as USA Basketball. So we’re looking forward to working with this group, looking forward to all the things that this group is capable of doing and hopefully they’ll submit their legacy with every other U16 group that we’ve had at USA Basketball.”