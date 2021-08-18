Mount Saint Joseph’s Bryson Tucker named to USA Basketball Under-16 team, will compete in FIBA Americas Championship

Mount Saint Joseph standout Bryson Tucker, a rising sophomore wing, was selected to USA Basketball’s under-16 national team.
Tucker, a Bowie native who averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists in his freshman season, was one of 12 players that made the team after participating in training camp in Houston. The camp opened Aug. 13 with 27 players.
The team will compete at the FIBA Americas U-16 Championship in Xapala, Mexico, set to start Monday and run through Aug. 29. The U.S. will play in Group B and will meet Puerto Rico on Aug. 23 (3:30 p.m.), Dominican Republic on Aug. 24 (12:30 p.m.) and Chile on Aug. 25. (12:30 p.m.). Rounding out the field in Group A are Argentina, Brazil, Canada and host Mexico.
“I think we got a great group of young men,” said coach Sharman White (Pace Academy, Ga.), who will be assisted by Eric Flannery (St. Edward H.S., Ohio) and Steve Turner (Gonzaga College H.S., D.C.). “Some of the things that stand out with this group is we’ve got an incredible group of guards, we’ve got a lot of versatile frontcourt players and we think we’ve got some guys that can really get after it. They possess a lot of athleticism but they also are very skilled and it allows us to be able to play the way we want to play as USA Basketball. So we’re looking forward to working with this group, looking forward to all the things that this group is capable of doing and hopefully they’ll submit their legacy with every other U16 group that we’ve had at USA Basketball.”
After playing each of the teams in its groups, all eight teams advance to the quarterfinals Aug. 27. The quarterfinal winners play in the semifinals Aug. 28. On Aug. 29, the semifinal winners meet in the gold medal game, while the semifinal losers play in the bronze medal game.
Tucker was a second-team All-Baltimore Catholic League selection after helping the Gaels to a 10-3 mark.
Other players on the team include: Kylan Boswell (Arizona Compass H.S./Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.); David Castillo (Bartlesville H.S./Bartlesville, Okla.); Jaylen Curry (Vance H.S./Charlotte, N.C.); Robert Dillingham (Combine Academy/Hickory, N.C.); Jeremy Fears (La Lumiere School/Chicago, Ill.); Ronald Holland (Duncanville H.S./Dallas, Texas); Ian Jackson (Cardinal Hayes H.S./Bronx, N.Y.); Ryan “RJ” Jones Jr. (The Rock School/Gainesville, Fla.); Jalen Lewis (Overtime Elite/Oakland, Calif.); Liam McNeeley (John Paul II H.S./Richardson, Texas); and Justin McBride (Oak Hill Academy, Va./Plano, Texas).