John Carroll’s Frank Adamski Jr., others rise to challenge in Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game at Camden Yards

South's Ethan McNally, right, of Archbishop Spalding, watches North catcher Nick Pratt, left, of Indian Creek, catches a wild pitch in the 41st annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

It took Frank Adamski Jr. only one inning for the realization to sink in: The John Carroll third baseman was playing in the ballpark he grew up attending as a fan, where he’s watched Orioles like Manny Machado and Ramón Urías play his position in major league games. When his turn at the plate came Sunday, Adamski made the most of the moment, showing off his form as one of Maryland’s best high school hitters.

Adamski hit a ball that sailed over an outfielder’s head, one-hopping the Camden Yards right field wall in his first plate appearance. He rounded first and then second — just as the Orioles and other professionals he idolized do — and darted to third. When he rose to his feet, he broke into jubilation and imitated the players he looks up to. His two-run triple put his North team ahead in the opening frame, a lead it kept the rest of the seven-inning game.

He and 33 other high school seniors played in the Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game on Sunday, their final opportunity to represent their schools as seniors. The North squad, powered by early offense and dominant efforts on the mound, won the 41st edition of the annual contest, 5-3.

John Carroll's Frank Adamski Jr. celebrates after tripling home two runs in the first inning of the 41st annual Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game at Camden Yards. Adamski was named the North's offensive MVP in its 5-3 victory. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

More important than the result, though, it gave every player a final chance to take the field as a high schooler.

“Coming into this game, it’s pretty much all I was focused on,” Adamski said. “I just wanted to get here and play here. I absolutely love it here. I’ve come to so many games and just to play on it was a privilege.”

Adamski, who was named his team’s offensive Most Valuable Player for the game and is committed to Coastal Carolina, gave the North a spark offensively to cap a three-run first inning. In the second frame, Zane Gross (Winston Churchill) crushed a leadoff double that reached Camden Yards’ deep left field wall on a bounce and later scored as the North’s fourth run.

The North deployed two pitchers through the opening four innings, a stretch during which it held the South hitless. Keegan Johnson (Urbana), the North’s pitching MVP of the game, allowed one run but held South hitless through two innings before Oliver Ellison (Brunswick) added 1 2/3 hitless frames. Liam Diehl (Hereford) added a scoreless fifth.

Hereford's Liam Diehl pitched a scoreless fifth inning for the North. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Kyle Lowman (North County) was South’s offensive MVP. South River’s Sam Howard was the team’s pitching MVP.

“When you’re out here, everyone throws 90-plus [mph],” North assistant coach Steve Sutherland said. “You’re dealing with the best in Maryland.”

The South threatened late when its first two batters in the sixth reached base and again when it brought the potential winning run to the plate in the seventh. Both times, North pitchers rose to the challenge.

“They all just knew they were going to go out and have fun,” Sutherland said. “It’s not too competitive, but you definitely want to win.”

Adamski, his teammates and opponents did everything for the last time Sunday — tying their cleats, loosening their arms and going through pregame warmups.

Players wore jerseys made for the contest, the North black and the South orange. But they all donned their own school’s caps.

South batter Austin Carter of North County makes contact during the Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game on Sunday at Camden Yards. The North won, 5-3. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Sunday marked the last time they’ll do that. For most, their focus shifts to their college careers. They’ll play in games with much more significance than Sunday’s. But for now, the exhibition showcase for the state’s top players let them end their high school careers on a field they all hope to one day return to.

“You’re standing on this dirt, the same that legends have stood,” Adamski said. “Hopefully one day I can get back here.”